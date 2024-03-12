What we learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Warriors

They say it’s hard to beat a good team twice. Why? Adjustments. While both teams can fix flaws, the winning team will replicate parts of the game plan that allowed it to capture a victory, while the losing team may have found ways to exploit it while watching film. Now, typically, that phrase is reversed for football, but it can apply to a regular season back-to-back as well. So, while the Spurs’ 112-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors saw plenty of missed opportunities, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the fleeting dynasty made enough adjustments to topple the Spurs, even without Stephen Curry available.

As the Warriors often did during its reign of terror, putting together a dominant third quarter changed the game. As the Spurs did Saturday, the Warriors scored by committee to remedy the void left by their best player’s absence. Not that San Antonio is a tougher team to defend without Victor Wembanyama on the floor, but the absence of a team’s best player allows role players to flourish due to the expanded rotation and missing designated scorer. A loss for the opposing team becomes increasingly likely when multiple players get hot.

Teams don’t rely on scoring by committee because you can’t rely on role players to thrive in the scoring department every night. So again, the point isn’t that the Spurs are better on offense without Wembanyama, just that missing a star player can make a team extremely tough to defend if teammates step up and get hot.

As for Wemby, he poured in 27 points and 14 rebounds. The next leading scorer was Devin Vassell, who finished with 17. Keldon Johnson (16) and Zach Collins (10 points, 10 rebounds) both had double figures.

Golden State received 22 points from Jonathan Kuminga, 21 from Klay Thompson, 19 from Chris Paul, 16 from Andrew Wiggins, 14 from Braden Podziemski and 13 from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Takeaways