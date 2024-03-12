It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors last night that saw their offensive momentum from the last few games fall apart, the Spurs will be looking to get back on track and exact a little revenge against their IH-10 rivals tonight. It was just a week ago that they suffered a humiliating defeat to the Houston Rockets, where Alperen Sengun went off for a career night while Victor Wembanyama looked nowhere close to himself (and we’d later learn it was because he was playing on a sore ankle).

Tonight, they will be looking to even up the season series against a Rockets team that appears to be just out of reach of the play-in tournament and will be shorthanded without Sengun and Cam Whitmore. While that may be good news for the Spurs tonight, the better news in the long term is that Sengun will be okay. If you’re like me and accidently watched his injury on Sunday (suggestion: don’t, and if you do, graphic content warning), it was traumatizing to see as his leg bent backwards at freakish angle. The final diagnoses is a severely sprained ankle and bruised knee, and while he’ll miss extended time — maybe even the rest of the season — it could have been soooo much worse. He is a very lucky human being.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

March 12, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5

