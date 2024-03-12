Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

After a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs will host the rival Houston Rockets on the second game of a back to back. In their last matchup with the Rockets, San Antonio fell to Houston’s stifling defense in a 114-101 loss. It was a tough game that had Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, quite upset in the post game press conference.

San Antonio will have a chance to even the score at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday. Houston will be down a few key players, including Alperen Sengun who is out with an ankle injury. In their last matchup, the big man had 45 points and 16 rebounds. The Spurs will look to capitalize on a shorthanded Rockets team and get back into the win column.

March 12, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: KENS5 | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Do not need to report until 1 p.m.

Rockets Injuries: Steven Adams – Out (right knee,) Tari Eason – Out (left tibia,) Nate Hinton – Out (G League,) Jermaine Samuels Jr. – Out (G League,) Alperen Sengun – Out (right ankle,) Cam Whitmore – Out (right knee)

What to watch for

Dillon Brooks on Wembanyama

One of the most effective adjustments Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, made in the last game against the Spurs was putting defensive irritant, Dillon Brooks, on Victor Wembanayama. The wing was able to play physical with Wemby on the perimeter and push him off the block inside.

Wembanyama is used to smaller, more physical players guarding him but seemed flustered by Brooks aggressive defense, as he tallied just 11 points on 4-10 shooting. The Spurs will need to find a way to counter that matchup and get Wembanyama good looks at the basket. Watch for San Antonio to be aggressive running pick and roll and cross screen actions to free up their star big man.

Hot three-point shooting

The Spurs have been shooting a much better percentage from the three-point line since the All-Star break. They are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA since the break, hitting 42% of their threes. They came back to earth a bit in their last game against the Golden State Warriors in which they hit 14-37 attempts (37.8%.) A hot shooting night could help the Spurs stretch out the Rockets defense and offset some of their aggression on that end.

Turnovers and transition defense

The Spurs struggle mightily with two of the most fundamental aspects of basketball. Don’t give the ball away to the other team, and get back on defense in transition. They are 25th in the NBA in turnovers, and allow a lot of easy buckets off those giveaways. The Rockets are 9th in the league in steals. Their pressure defense can cause teams like the Spurs to cough the ball up, creating easy baskets for them on the other end.

San Antonio has to value the possession and keep turnovers to a minimum. If they don’t, they could be looking at a repeat of their last matchup with Houston in which they turned the ball over 19 times, allowing the Rockets to score 28 points off turnovers.