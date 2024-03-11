San Antonio vs. Golden State, Final Score: Spurs run out of steam against Warriors, lose 102-112

After a dominant win over Golden State just two nights ago, it seemed like the Spurs would have a good chance sweep the miniseries against the Steph Curry-less Warriors while they got Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell back. At first it seemed like it might be a repeat performance as the Spurs got out to a double-digit lead early in the second half, but after two-and-a-half games, their offense went ice cold while the Warriors heated up on both ends, and the Spurs ended up losing 102-112.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 27 points and 14 rebounds, including a big fourth quarter performance to try and rally his team back. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 21 points, while Klay Thompson added 20 in his return to the starting lineup.

Observations

Remember when we used to complain about players not throwing lobs high enough for Victor Wembanyama? They’ve learned how to get him the ball, but now they sometimes forget when it’s someone other than him they’re lobbing the ball to, and the ball sails way too high and out of bounds. It seems to happen at least once a game, and this time with Tre Jones to Jeremy Sochan. All the two could do was look at each other and laugh.

Something we haven’t seen much of is Wemby and Dominick Barlow getting minutes together, but we did today to start the second quarter. Perhaps not too surprisingly, the results weren’t great. The spacing wasn’t there on offense, the lack of shooters allowed the Warriors to pack the paint, and there were some miscommunications on defense. That group was outscored 12-3 as the Warriors sliced away what had been a double-digit lead. (88-74 when started in third — won by 2 points)

Zach Collins was arguably the Spurs’ best player in the first half with 10 points on 5-6 shooting and 6 rebounds, but there was one point in the second quarter that he had to use everything within him not to get teed up. As the game got chippy, he was called for three quick cheap fouls and had to be restrained by Sochan after the third, but another thing that helped defuse the situation was Gregg Popovich successfully challenged the call, which was originally a shooting foul, but video review showed the main contact was Draymond Green’s elbow to his chin. It was overturned to an offense foul, and things calmed down from there — both for Collins and the refs.

Everything that went right for the Spurs in the first five quarters against the Warriors started falling apart in the second quarter before things tanked in the third. If Wemby missing two alley-oops in the second wasn’t a bad omen, no one could hit anything in the third. The offense inevitably came back down to earth, as threes stopped falling after over two games of scorching shooting, and the Spurs suddenly looked indecisive with the ball as they were outscored 32-10 in the final 10 minutes of the quarter. Hard as they tried in the fourth quarter to rally back, it was too much to overcome.

It was also inevitable that Malaki Branham would fall back to earth after three straight games over 20, and he came back down with a hard thud. He shot just 1-8 from the field, 0-4 from three for just 2 points and fumbled away two turnovers. Still, that shouldn’t take away from huge improvement he’s shown since the All-Star break, and he will probably bounce back tomorrow.

Perhaps the biggest factor that swung this game in the Warriors favor — besides them playing with a defensive intensity that wasn’t there two nights ago — was Chris Paul. The Spurs are all too familiar with getting torched by him, and he put on a vintage performance with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists while constantly getting to his spots on the elbows and hotting his shots when the Warriors needed him the most. So many painful memories.

The Spurs will continue their homestand tomorrow with some revenge in mind against the Houston Rockets. Tip-off will be at 7:30 PM CT on KENS 5.