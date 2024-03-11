Spurs’ dreadful third quarter dooms them against Warriors

The Warriors got their revenge. In the second game of a home-and-away, they took down the Spurs in San Antonio, 112-102, despite missing Stephen Curry. Shortcomings and experiments, both familiar and new, just prevented the Silver and Black from sweeping the mini-series, but there are positives even in defeat for the young squad.

After beating the Warriors on Saturday without Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, the Spurs got their two best players back on Monday and made the most of their presence. Wemby touched the ball almost every possession early and gave Golden State, who tried to guard him using a wing, all sorts of trouble by either easily scoring inside or passing out of doubles. Vassell hit his outside shots, punishing defenders for cheating off him, like the rest of the team, or even giving him a hint of daylight. The second unit continued to make the most out of a very noticeable size difference at most positions by going at Steve Kerr’s liliputian lineups and moving the ball if help arrived. A good stretch from Chris Paul and their ability to also hit the long ball were the reasons why the Warriors stayed within striking distance, but San Antonio led by eight after one.

Wembanyama or Collins inside surrounded by shooters was a recipe for success, but Gregg Popovich decided to try something else by playing Wemby and Dominick Barlow together. The experiment is one worth attempting, but the Warriors were probably the wrong team to do it against, as it allowed help defenders to swarm Wembanyama by leaving Barlow open while not offering much on the other end. The offense struggled with the two together and the veteran Warriors took advantage to erase the deficit. The teams mostly traded buckets the rest of the way in what ended up being a close first half. Tre Jones had a strong stretch for the Spurs, who eventually went back to what was working and managed to hit a few threes, while the visitors got contributions from several rotation players on a balanced team effort that helped them make up for Curry’s absence.

The Spurs were only up two when the second half started but found themselves up in double digits after a fantastic start in which their defense forced tough shots or turnovers and allowed them to run, with Sochan leading the way. The problems came when the Warriors started to force a half-court battle. The strategy of leaving Sochan open paid off, as Wembanyama made a few errors and wasn’t as decisive as he had been in the first half. Sochan tried his best to make up for the poor spacing his presence was causing with pure energy, and at times succeeded, but in the aggregate hurt the team. Meanwhile, Golden State’s offense started to click. The cuts were sharper and the screens were better at a time in which San Antonio was a step slow and a little unfocused against a veteran opponent that executed well. A lot went wrong for the Spurs, who lost the frame by 14 points.

With the lead not being huge and Curry not available, a comeback didn’t seem out of the question. The effort to make it a close game was definitely there from the young Spurs, who crashed the boards and got to the line. A few threes fell after a couple of stops and suddenly a lead that was at 17 was cut to single digits with 7:33 to go. The Dubs responded and held San Antonio at arm’s length but when Wembanyama checked back in with under five minutes to go, they were up only 10. Alas, Wemby wasn’t as sharp in his first game back after missing the last two and the team in general missed opportunities to put a scare on the Warriors. The defensive intensity from both teams was great but no one could get buckets, which prevented the Silver and Black from closing the gap. Golden State was simply better on the night and took the win home.

Game notes

Wembanyama and Vassell looked good in their returns. Victor had an insane 27-14-3-1-2 line and Devin dropped 17 points while making five threes. Both had their rough moments — a few misses from the line from Vic, a couple of bad defensive possessions from Dev — but seemed mostly in rhythm. Hopefully they’ll play against the Rockets on the SEGABABA on Tuesday.

Sochan’s sophomore season has been a challenging one. First the point guard experiment and now opponents often hiding their help defenders on him and letting him shoot, despite his improvement from outside. All the while, he’s almost always had to guard opponent stars. There might be stretches when the team is better off with him on the bench but his effort and versatility have shined through in whas has been a challenging year for the forward.

Julian Champagnie is too slow to be the ideal 3-and-D small forward the Spurs will need moving forward, but he’s not a terrible stopgap. Champagnie made his threes and tried to stay in front of his man. He’s similar to Tre Jones, who had a strong game, in that they are versions of what San Antonio needs but lack some of the tools to be considered anything but placeholders. Still, they have really helped the team find a sense of identity by embracing their roles.

Good news and bad news on the back-up big man front. The good news is that Zach Collins looks a lot better now that he tries to play closer to the basket instead of being a stretch five. The bad news is that Barlow and Wemby will likely need a lot of time to be a viable pairing, as the spacing suffers. Hopefully Collins will continue to help the second unit, at least on offense, and Barlow will figure out how to play with Victor.

Malaki Branham went cold at the worst possible time. The Spurs needed shooters to punish the way the Warriors were guarding them and Branham missed seven of his eight shots and all four of his threes. The rest of the bench played passable games, but this was a rare stinker for Malaki, who has been great recently.

NOT play of the night

Sometimes a man feels the need to be petty, get grainy footage and become a “dunked on” truther.

It happens fast and everyone uses their off arms on drives, so I’m not blaming the official, and Jackson-Davis is a fun young big, but Victor must be protected at all costs.

Next game: vs. Houston Rockets on Tuesday

The Spurs will play the Rockets on a SEGABABA. Alperen Sengun, who dominated the last matchup, is out with what fortunately turned out to be a serious but not devastating injury, so the Rockets won’t have as much firepower this time around.