Week in Review: Spurs end roller coaster week on a high note

Welcome to the Week in Review! We are trying something new, where instead of writing out a whole summary of the week, links are provided to the recaps and WWL’s, where you can dive deeper into each game if you missed it. Let us know what you think in the comments below, and feel free to provide feedback or suggestions for future Week in Reviews that would interest you. Enjoy!

Week 19: The Spurs returned home from a rough Rodeo Road Trip with two dominant home wins against the postseason-bound Thunder and Pacers.

Week 20: 1-2 (14-50, 15th in West)

101-114 L @ Houston Rockets

Recap — Spurs road woes return in sloppy loss to Rockets

What We Learned

129-131 L @ Sacramento Kings

Recap — Spurs lose heartbreaker in Sacramento after mounting impressive comeback

What We Learned

126-113 W @ Golden State Warriors

Recap — Shorthanded Spurs use a full team effort to beat the Warriors

What We Learned

In case you missed it

Power Rankings

John Schuhmann, NBA.com — 25 (last week: 25)

OffRtg: 109.9 (27) DefRtg: 117.3 (23) NetRtg: -7.5 (26) Pace: 102.2 (3) The Spurs have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they did get their first win (they were previously 0-7) without Victor Wembanyama, keeping the Warriors winless without Stephen Curry. Two takeaways 1. The last two games without Wembanyama have been two of the Spurs’ seven most efficient offensive performances of the season (125 points scored per 100 possessions total), and the win over the Warriors also came without Devin Vassell. Keldon Johnson is the Spurs’ rotation player who has seen the biggest drop in usage rate (from 27.3% to 21.8%) with the addition of Wembanyama this season but totaled a team-high 44 points (off the bench) over the two games. He has an effective field goal percentage of 59.3% since the All-Star break, up from 51.3% before the break. 2. Wembanyama blocked seven shots in the game (a loss in Houston) in which he sprained his ankle. He has 70 more blocks than personal fouls (193-123), which would be the biggest differential for any player in the last 20 seasons (since Ben Wallace – +84 – in 2003-04). Only five other players (among the 322 who’ve played at least 500 minutes) have more blocks than fouls this season. The Spurs will now begin the longest homestand for any team this season: eight games over 15 days. They’re 2-0 at home since the All-Star break, with both wins having come against teams — the Thunder and Pacers — with winning records.

Brett Siegel, Clutch Points — N/A (last week: 25)

N/A — coming soon

Coming up: Mon. 3/11 vs. Golden State Warriors; Tues. 3/12 vs. Houston Rockets; Fri. 3/15 vs. Denver Nuggets (in Austin); Sun. 3/17 vs. Brooklyn Nets (in Austin)

Prediction: 3-1 — Another shot at the Steph Curry-less Warriors with Wemby and likely Devin Vassell back should be a win, and the Spurs should be revenge-minded against the Rockets who unfortunately will be without Alperen Sengun. (Graphic content warning for anyone who is brave enough to look up his injury from last night; I’m still traumatized from accidently watching it and wish him nothing but the best in his recovery.) I also see at least one win in Austin, with the Nets being the much better bet.