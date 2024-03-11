It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After a surprisingly dominant win over the Warriors in the Golden State on Saturday, which featured a full team effort and some of that Beautiful Game basketball that has been so fleeting in recent years, the San Antonio Spurs will be looking to sweep the miniseries back in the comfy confines of the Frost Bank Center tonight, where they won their last two home games against the Thunder and Pacers and will be kicking off an eight-game homestand. (Sort of — games 3 and 4 will be in Austin later this week.)

They should be at an even bigger advantage than the first matchup, which was accomplished without Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. With Wemby no longer on the injury report and Vassell listed as probable after nursing a sore hip, the Spurs should have even less issue containing the Steph Curry-less Warriors, especially now that they’ll have Wemby to guard the paint. As long as they keep Jonathan Kuminga away from the rim and don’t let Klay Thompson get hot from three, they’ll have a good chance for another win.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

March 11, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW, NBA TV

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.