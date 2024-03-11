Spurs fans have a full week in Austin

Spring Break is in full effect here in San Antonio. And each year, San Antonians enjoy the festivities in Austin tied into South By Southwest (SXSW). As previously, mentioned, a mural has already been revealed in anticipation of the Spurs trip to Austin.

This year, the Spurs have two games in the state’s capital.

On Friday, March 15, the Spurs host the Denver Nuggets at the Moody Center. Additionally, they host the Brooklyn Nets on St. Patrick’s Day, also at the Moody Center.

But the two games are not the only Spurs events going on this week.

For fans of the Silver & Black, your week is packed.

On Monday, the Spurs return from a triumphant victory in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are meeting the Spurs again, this time in San Antonio. Austin fans will be treated to a watch party at Bouldin Acres North.

Tuesday, the Spurs host the Houston Rockets at the Frost Bank Center and the there will be another Austin watch party, this time at the Armadillo Den.

On Wednesday, fans can compete as a team to win premium prizes in the Spurs Cup at the Bouldin Acres South. There is limited availability so sign up while you still can.

Thursday, fans can attend a SXSW community Concert at Lady Bird to raise money for Play ATX and Austin Parks Foundation. Joe “King” Carrasco, Patrice Pike & Friends, Ian Moore, Vallejo, and Bob Schneider will all perform. Show starts at 3:00 p.m.

In between the games on Friday and Sunday, fans can catch an Austin Spurs game at the Moody Center as our G-League affiliates host the Capital City Go-Go.

Enjoy the week off, for after that, we all return to school.

