Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that there’s no such thing as the graceful death of a dynasty.

The Romans ripped theirs in half and got trampled by the Visigoths. The New York Yankees lost to a historically hapless Red Sox franchise in the most embarrassing manner imaginable. Napoleon, arguably the greatest military strategist in history, took 500,000+ casualties invading Russia in the winter, and was later exiled to a remote island. The Detroit Pistons refused to shake Michael Jordan’s hand.

And so on, and so on, throughout the annals of history, where there has been greatness, it has been followed by embarrassment. The Spurs themselves have fallen victim to this truth, and are currently laboring near the bottom of the chasm, in an effort to begin the long trek back towards to the top. History, and the acquisition of a impossibly gifted young player suggest that it’s merely a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’.

But now, it appears to be the Warriors’ turn. The same Warriors who ended San Antonio’s last dynasty (with an assist from the forward-who-will-not-be-named), now find themselves teetering towards the precipice.

Players aging, clinging desperately to the 10th seed, coming off a defeat against a San Antonio team without both of their leading scorers, it’s clear that the time is near.

Their offensive, defensive, and net ratings all solidly in the middle of the pack, so much of their play-in hopes depend on health. Their shooting percentages are equally middling, turnovers finally beginning to take their toll (22nd in turnover percentage, 22nd in per game, 24th in opponent points off of turnovers).

With or without one (or both) of Wembanyama and Vassell, the Silver and Black have a perfect opportunity to twist the knife here.

Let’s hope they make the most of it.

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

March 11th, 2024 | 7:00 CT

Watch: NBATV and Bally Sports Southwest |Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey - Out (Knee), Cedi Osman - Day-to-Day (Ankle), Victor Wembanyama - Day-to-Day (Ankle), Devin Vassell - Day-to-Day (Hip)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II - Day-to-Day (Illness), Stephen Curry - Out (Ankle)

What to watch for:

An Unholy Rain Of Endless Buckets

In an inspiring (and somewhat baffling) turn of events, the woeful shooting of the San Antonio Spurs has turned into manna in the morning dew. Over the last 5 games the Spurs as a team are 2nd in the league in True Shooting Percentage, Effective Field Goal Percentage, and 3pt Percentage (1st since the all-star break), all while sitting at 3rd in scoring and 4th in Field Goal Percentage. Consequently, the Spurs are 3-2 in their last 5 contests. That’s what happens when everyone is shooting hotter than the hinges on the gates of the damned, at the same time. Heck, the Spurs shot 51.5% from deep as a team against the Warriors on Saturday night, minus two of their best shooters. There’s no telling when the hot streak’s going to end, but the Spurs are playing their best ball of the season so prepare yourself for a shooting display so scorchingly out of character it’ll have nuns sweating in the confessional.

Since the All-Star break, the following Spurs players are shooting from deep...



Zach- 76.9% (1.4 3PA)

Malaki - 53.7% (4.6)

Tre - 50% (2.0)

Vassell - 42.9% (6.1)

Wemby - 42.5% (5.7)

Keldon - 42.1% (6.3)

Champagnie - 34.5% (3.6)

Cedi - 33.3% (1.9)

Sochan - 28.6% (4.1)#PorVida pic.twitter.com/Zj07HKON1Z — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) March 10, 2024

The worst 3-point shooting team in the league *prior to* the All-Star break: San Antonio Spurs (33.9 percent).



The best 3-point shooting team in the league *since* the All-Star break: San Antonio Spurs (42.9 percent).



Just had to get rid of Doug McDermott I guess. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 10, 2024

The Stabilization Of The Spurs’ Bench

For much of the season one of the single most unsettling things has been the bench production. Without Tre Jones it’s often felt like a scratch-off ticket, night to night; little reward, lots of scraping. However, with Keldon Johnson becoming more and more comfortable timing his scoring bursts, Dominick Barlow finally joining the ranks in a more permanent manner, and Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, and Zack Collins hitting their stride, the Spurs are suddenly showcasing a bench that looks more like the standards of old. That Devonte’ Graham can be considered an effective afterthought says a great deal about how far this team has come. It’s hard to know if this is a sign of things to come, or just an inevitable bit of good fortune, but the players deserve the praise nonetheless. Nearing the end of a long (and occasionally brutal) season, none of them have lost their fire, and the effort is finally shining though.

