Why Tre Jones‘ skill set is essential for the Spurs

San Antonio beat the Warriors in a matchup of shorthanded squads thanks to a great team performance that featured some standout individual play. Three Spurs scored 20 or more and role players Julian Champagnie and Domnick Barlow came close while punishing Golden State from outside and playing good defense and smart offense, respectively.

A quick look at the box score shows that Tre Jones didn’t have numbers as impressive as some of his teammates. The 11 assists are great, but Blake Wesley had nine in 10 fewer minutes. Jones made just one field goal, missed his two threes, and tied two others for third in rebounds. A decent performance by the numbers but nothing special.

In reality, Jones was essential for San Antonio to take the win, in no small part because of his play at a crucial juncture.

The Spurs outplayed the Warriors in the first half. Without Stephen Curry, Golden State just couldn’t score. San Antonio was hot from outside and went into the break leading by 19. At halftime, Steve Kerr made the adjustment of starting Klay Thompson and the Dubs started showing signs of life. The Silver and Black went cold and allowed the home team to just chip away at the deficit. After a Klay Thompson three with 7:45 to go in the third quarter, the lead was just nine. It was a scary place for the young, Wemby-less Spurs to be against a veteran opponent that had found a spark. They needed to respond or risk going into the final period without a solid lead, and Jones made sure they did.

Immediately after the Thompson three, Jones makes a hard drive to the rim after patiently waiting to get to the middle and finishes over Chris Paul. Julian Champagnie then destroys a Klay Thompson layup attempt, which allows the Spurs to push the pace. Jones does and after the Warriors get back and pack the paint, he has the patience and vision to find Malaki Branham, who had relocated to the wing for an open three. Draymond Green misses a wide open three that results in a long rebound and another opportunity to run. Jones reads the floor and notices that it’s a 3-on-3 but the Spurs have an advantage on the left side and signals Champagnie to move to the corner. He waits for him to do it, hits him with the pass and Champagnie sinks the open corner three. The Spurs’ lead went back to 17 in 35 seconds.

Branham and Champagnie deserve plenty of credit for that stretch because they actually made their shots and the young wing got a monster block on Thompson, but it was Jones who orchestrated the offense perfectly. The drive when the offense was struggling to get going was impressive, but what shines through in those sequences and a subsequent one finished by Blake Wesley is Jones’ ability to do something at a high level that others in the team struggle with: run a break. The Spurs try to play fast but often lack the playmaking and vision to hurt opponents before the defense has settled. Despite ranking third in pace, they only rank 12th on fastbreak points per 100 possessions at 14.9. When Jones is on the floor, though, they score 16.5 per 100 possessions, which would rank fourth in the league and close to the third-place Lakers. Many factors play into those numbers, but Jones is one of the main ones.

The stretch against the Warriors was also impressive because of how timely it was. Spurs fans saw Manu Ginobili spearhead runs like that for years, turning close games into blowouts and getting the Silver and Black back in it by erasing double-digit deficits by taking over, often on both ends. Jones is no Ginobili, but he’s had strong stretches in many games when San Antonio needed them. The point guard has made his share of mistakes, just like everyone else, but the team is 11 points better when he’s on the court, a gargantuan difference. He’s essential for the Spurs to have any level of success.

Tre Jones has very recognizable flaws and numbers that don’t jump off the page, but the positive impact he’s had on the Spurs since becoming a starter simply by organizing the offense is undeniable. Just by being able to do normal point guard things, he can change a game, like he did against the Warriors.