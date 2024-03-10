What we learned from the Spurs’ win over the Warriors

Who wants to play a role on Wemby’s future team? More importantly: who can? In the Frenchman’s absence, the application process is in full swing. Devin Vassell, currently also sidelined, is the frontrunner. His future in Silver & Black is secure – as a legitimate three-level scorer and two-way player who works both on and off the ball.

But no one else has proved that themselves utterly indispensable. Though some of the young Spurs are trending in the right direction, they all have significant weaknesses. It’s a different story with Wemby. The Frenchman came into the league with skills guys his size aren’t usually allowed to have. 56 games into his career, the Spurs’ face of the franchise has shown tremendous, maybe even unprecedented development.

Some weeks ago, a consensus opinion was to find a high-level pick and roll ball handler to maximize Wemby’s strengths. In February, Wemby showed big promise as a pick and roll ball handler himself – using his tremendously long arms to throw deadly passes around point of attack defenders. And if they dare to go under, which is a bad idead, hejust pulls up. Which is exactly what a – let this sink in – 42-percent (!) pull-up shooter from beyond the arc like Wemby should do.

PATFO have to decide if they want guys who maximize Wemby, or if they want Wemby to maximize his teammates. A primary ball handler would mean taking the ball out of Wemby’s hands. Is that a good idea in light of his recent development? Maybe a combo guard would be a wiser solution than a ball-dominant floor general.

There have been rumors the Spurs might make a move for either Dejounte Murray or Trae Young. Either of them would make the Spurs a significantly better team straight away, But either of them would have to have the ball in their hands to do so. Neither of them has shown to be either willing or able to be a useful off-ball player. To be perfectly honest, I think a Derrick White would make more sense in Wemby’s backcourt than a Dejounte.

Admittedly, the question about Wemby’s future running mates has far and away been the most pressing question for me personally this season. And my attempts at finding an answer have been in flux all the time. The reason for that is Wemby, who is changing the way I think about the term “ceiling” in a basketball sense.

Right now, my stance is I don’t want anything at all taken away from Wemby. I’m no longer sure I even want another clear-cut star alongside him. I’m led to believe fit is more important than individual skill around him.

I might be wrong. But I can’t wait to find out what the Spurs will be doing in the off-season – with their cap space, with their own (and probably the Raptors’) first-round pick, and with other picks they might use in trades. Meanwhile, let’s talk about Saturday night’s game.

Takeaways

The Warriors were on a tear recently, winning 13 of their 18 games since the start of February. But they’re not the same team without Steph Curry, who was out with an ankle injury last night. However, the Spurs were missing their two best players – which more or less leveled the advantage of playing the Warriors sans Steph. The Spurs prevailed because some things happened that normally don’t: They went 17 out of 33 from deep, with Julian Champagnie making five of his eight threes. Also, Jeremy Sochan finished much better around the rim than he has of late. As a starter, it would be great if he can find ways to add to the points total more regularly. Something that could help that case help going forward is him being used as the screen and roll man when Wemby handles.

If the Spurs could merge Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham into one player, they’d have one hell of a combo guard. Blake’s foot speed, physical strength and mental intensity enable him to be an incessant point-of-attack defender and screen navigator. He also has a remarkably tight handle. Malaki Branham misses most of Blake’s defensive skills, but has the scoring prowess Wesley doesn’t have. And despite his low-release push shot, Malaki continues to put the ball through the rim from long-range, having now upped his three-point percentage on the season to a respectable 36 percent. That’s encouraging. But it’s also one of the very few statistical improvements from his rookie season. Both he and Wesley have a long way to go to get past their rookie contracts in San Antonio, but they’re underway.

Dominick Barlow is one of four second-year Spurs. While he has played by far the fewest minutes of the bunch, he’s living up to his role and looks ready for a bigger one. In Wemby’s absence and against one of the better rebounding teams in the league, Barlow was the chairman of boards, creating numerous second-chance opportunities for his team, also scoring in the paint with ease (even over Draymond Green). He was equally impressive on the defensive end, making his presence felt both in the paint as well as out on the perimeter. He was quick and agile enough to stay in front of Brandin Podziemski, forcing the Warriors’ guard into a mid-range hook shot. In another instance, he stretched out to deflect a Klay Thompson lob that led into a fast break he successfully finished himself. I can’t wait to see what DB can do with more minutes.

On a different note, the Spurs have been criticized for not having surrounded Victor Wembanyama with enough talent, for not having done enough to help him win more games in his rookie season. And I’m not just referring to some ESPN wind-up merchants conjecturing about Wemby becoming impatient.

I’m talking about respectable, self-employed analysts without an agenda. People like Nate Duncan and Ben Taylor. And they’re not necessarily wrong. The Spurs didn’t make any moves in the off-season. They chose to go without a starting point guard for the first two months in the league. But more and more things suggest this is all being done by design. And what’s more, this design is working.

Pop is throwing Wemby into new situations all the time. It often looks horrible in the beginning. Two weeks later, he’s got it nailed. Wemby as the pick and roll ball handler being just one case in point.

Does that happen if the Spurs made a move for Dame Lillard in the summer? I sincerely doubt it. The Spurs are fast-tracking Wemby’s development by putting him in tough situations. They’re creating a basketball monster out of the human cheat code they drafted. And I’m sure Wemby is on board with that.