Pop’s five-year-old grandson gets called for a technical foul

In an era where basketball greats like LeBron James have children garnering national attention at an early age, who wouldn’t be interested in knowing that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has a grandson who is currently playing basketball on a team with Tim Duncan’s daughter.

Apparently Pop’s five-year-old grandson is a chip off the old block as he picked up his first technical foul in a recent game.

@spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has a five-year-old grandson whose teammate is Tim Duncan’s daughter.



Mini-Pop picked up his first technical foul, much to the chagrin of GrandPops. pic.twitter.com/VTun0EaCzT — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) March 10, 2024

“I don’t know if it’s in the blood,” says Popovich. “The guy stole the ball from him and her tackled him...first career tech.”

Manu also has offspring with some skills. Who knows, there could be a next- generational team one of these days.

