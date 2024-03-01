 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Spurs have converted Dominick Barlow from a two-way to a standard contract

The unsurprising move comes after an open roster spot was created by waiving Marcus Morris.

By Marilyn Dubinski
/ new
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

In a move that should be surprising to very few, the Spurs are converting Dominick Barlow’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A roster spot became available after the Spurs waived Marcus Morris, who was acquired for Doug McDermott back at the trade deadline.

Barlow, who is in his second season with the Spurs, has shown impressive improvement compared to two years ago, when Gregg Popovich joked he thought his scouts had found an H-E-B bagger. Barlow has appeared in 23 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in just over 13 minutes per game. He will provide much needed big man depth behind Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins, especially with Charles Bassey out for the season. He has also appeared in five games for the Austin Spurs, where he averaged 22 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Congratulations, Dom!

