The Spurs have converted Dominick Barlow from a two-way to a standard contract

In a move that should be surprising to very few, the Spurs are converting Dominick Barlow’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A roster spot became available after the Spurs waived Marcus Morris, who was acquired for Doug McDermott back at the trade deadline.

The San Antonio Spurs are converting two-way F Dominick Barlow to a standard NBA contract, Todd Ramasar of @LifeSportsAgncy tells ESPN. Barlow - undrafted in 2022 - has played 51 games in his two Spurs seasons. pic.twitter.com/FgujabdmgZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2024

Barlow, who is in his second season with the Spurs, has shown impressive improvement compared to two years ago, when Gregg Popovich joked he thought his scouts had found an H-E-B bagger. Barlow has appeared in 23 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in just over 13 minutes per game. He will provide much needed big man depth behind Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins, especially with Charles Bassey out for the season. He has also appeared in five games for the Austin Spurs, where he averaged 22 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Congratulations, Dom!