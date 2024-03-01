Victor Wembanyama might be the best shooting big in the NBA

On Thursday night, Victor Wembanyama delivered a special performance in San Antonio, kickstarting the month with an exciting home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. His exceptional contributions on both ends of the court positioned the 20-year-old rookie as the standout player of the evening, perhaps even the best in the entire NBA that Thursday.

Victor Wembanyama looked like the best player in the world for a night. pic.twitter.com/SmtsinpAxk — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 1, 2024

Kevin O’Connor agrees with this idea, while not asserting that Wemby is the best player in the NBA every night, and recognizes the flashes of pure dominance displayed by the rookie on certain nights. This sequence in crunch time supports the notion of his recent dominance.

What a sequence from Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/Wj7MUY2sW9 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 1, 2024

Witnessing a 7’4” giant confidently pulling up for a three-pointer from near the logo with the game hanging in the balance was a spectacle in itself. Wemby’s remarkable improvement in three-point shooting over the past 16 games is nothing short of incredible, boasting a 40% success rate on 5.3 attempts per game. What sets him apart further is his ability to convert difficult three-point attempts consistently, leading the league in both attempts and conversion rate for players standing at 7 feet or taller.

Considering Wembanyama’s imposing stature and newfound success shooting the ball, the question arises: is it fair to draw comparisons to one of the greatest big men of all time, Wilt Chamberlain?

"He is Wilt Chamberlain with a jumper."



Colin Cowherd holds high praise for Victor Wembanyama in his first season



(via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/B7Ze4Hv22n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2024

It’s a challenging comparison to make, especially given that we are only 50+ games into his rookie season. However, what remains undebatable is Wemby’s status as a special player destined to become the face of the league for the next decade.

How can you not appreciate this guy? He’s an incredible crowd-pleaser—never change, Victor.

Yup, San Antonio is gonna be in the gigantic palms of Wemby's hands for the next 20+ years. pic.twitter.com/71adlc3nj4 — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) March 1, 2024

While Rudy Gobert is currently the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year, don’t be shocked if Wemby narrows the gap on his fellow Frenchman!

Blocks since the All-Star break:



19 — Victor #Wemby



18 — New York Knicks

17 - Milwaukee Bucks

17 - Los Angeles Lakers

17 - Charlotte Hornets

15 - Atlanta Hawks

15ー Dallas Mavericks

14 — Utah Jazz

12 - Sacramento Kings

11 - Washington Wizards

10 - Portland Trail Blazers

10 -… — Tim Morrow (@MananaZoo) March 1, 2024

Wemby’s ability to pivot, sticking to his original assignment while anticipating and reacting to a pass in time to block a shot, is truly remarkable. He consistently pulls off moves like that on a nightly basis.

What an absurd human being pic.twitter.com/gybQ6MU9jC — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) March 1, 2024

Do you think Wemby will clinch a dunk contest victory before his career concludes? My bet would be a resounding yes.