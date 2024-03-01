What we learned from the Spurs victory over the Thunder

If January’s physical battle between Wembanyama and OKC’s Chet Holmgren in a fleeting Thunder blowout win indicated that a rivalry was brewing, Thursday stamped its arrival. Only it’s become deeper than the two lanky big men; both teams were desperate Thursday night. Whether Victor Wembanyama’s routine eruption, Devin Vassell’s fourth quarter or Tre Jones’ continued hot hand from beyond the arc, the Spurs wore confidence on their chest and motivation in their movement en route to a 132-118 statement victory over Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is aware of what San Antonio can become down the road. After all, it wasn’t long ago the Thunder were a struggling lottery team with high hopes for the future. While the Spurs don’t have the draft capital of its emerging rival, they boast the crown jewel of accelerated rebuilds with Wembanyama in the fray. With the intensity OKC opened the game with, it sure felt like they were trying to find early solutions to contain the Frenchman before he peaks in the coming years. After getting him to pick up two quick fouls, it was worth wondering if they had solved the 7-foot-4-sized issue for at least a quarter. Rather than sit him, Wemby stayed on the floor despite rolling an ankle. That’s how bad San Antonio wanted Thursday’s victory. They had to survive a two-point first quarter from the franchise player to get it.

OKC wanted to make Wembaynama work. Particularly on the offensive end, helping strong when he’d begin his dribble, forcing a kick out to a teammate on the perimeter. On another night, that strategy would’ve doomed the Spurs, who struggled from three-point range throughout the season. Not Thursday. Though the Thunder netted 6-of-8 looks, the Spurs weren’t far behind, connecting on 4-of-9. On another night, San Antonio would’ve cooled off, slowed down and left room for OKC to win the battle of attrition. Not Thursday. The Spurs finished 19-of-39 from range, while the Thunder went 9-of-31. Basketball is beautiful when shots are falling.

Wembanyama received another opportunity to make a memorable impression down the stretch. Enduring a losing season is mentally and physically straining, but the growth potential is worth it amid a rebuild. Remember the frustrations after the season opener when he began to heat up but didn’t receive enough touches down the stretch to close out Dallas? Things have changed drastically since then. Playing the entirety of the fourth quarter, Wemby logged eight points, three assists, three rebounds, and two blocks while slamming the door on the Rookie of the Year conversation by stifling a Chet Holmgren jump shot from the top of the key moments after sending the Frost Bank Center into a frenzy by a netting three-pointer.

You can’t fake desire. There’s a different energy when a team plays desperate for a victory against a particular foe rather than to snap a losing skid. The Spurs showed how dangerous they can be down the road when they have something to play for, making Thursday’s result the season’s signature win thus far.

Takeaways