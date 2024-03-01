Spurs’ magical fourth-quarter run secures win over Thunder

Coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Spurs looked to shock the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first game at home since the Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs and Thunder went back and forth for most of the game, but the Spurs led by double digits in the third. However, OKC crawled back near the end of the third quarter. Then, when it looked like the Spurs were going to give the game away, Wemby and Devin saved the day. The Spurs outscored the Thunder 34-22 in the fourth, and won the game 132-118

Victor Wembanyama is simply an anomaly. He led the Spurs with 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and two steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tries to go for the pump fake and Wemby does not fall for it!

Wemby catches the Devin feed off the inbound, and finishes the dirty work.

Chet Holmgren thinks he has Wemby dead to rights, but Wemby just simply hooks it in with his left hand!

It still baffles NBA fans to see this unicorn hit deep threes off screens. The day he starts to hit these shots with more efficiency, it might be over for the league.

MOMENT OF THE GAME: Right after draining a deep three, Wemby rejects Holmgren’s shot attempt by palming the basketball! This right here is proof that the Rookie of the Year race is wrapped up.

Devin Vassell also had 28 points, nine assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. He was also clutch down the stretch.

Here he gets the Spurs on the board by dunking in his own miss!

Doesn’t this just look pretty? Devin hits the strings in Jalen Williams’ face.

Jeremy Sochan takes off and slams it with two hands while zooming by SGA!

Cedi Osman hits the corner three off the Wemby feed in the post! He finished with three points, three assists, and two steals.

Zach Collins had some nice post move buckets against several OKC defenders. Here he gets the and-one hook over J-Dub to go! He finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a block.

This time he hooks it in over Holmgren!

Malaki Branham takes the loose ball and outraces everybody for the finish! He finished with six points and two dimes.

Keldon Johnson nails the corner three off the great ball movement! He finished with 10 points, four assists, and two rebounds off the bench.

Tre Jones takes Holmgren to the cup and finishes around him for two! Tre finished with 17 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and a steal.

MAN OF THE PEOPLE: After the game, Victor took the mic to say he “missed this s***” and that he loves winning in front of 16,000+ that he also loves. He finished by leading a “Go Spurs Go” chant. I think it’s safe to say he loves San Antonio!

And finally, here are the full game highlights.