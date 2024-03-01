The Rock at La Cantera host “Rock Into Spring”

Per the Spurs press release:

The Rock at La Cantera announced plans to host “Rock Into Spring,” a free outdoor concert at Frost Plaza on Saturday, March 23, featuring a live performance from rising country star and Texas native, George Birge. Open to all ages, the concert will tip-off at 9:30 p.m., following a fan fest and watch party for the Spurs game against the Phoenix Suns earlier that night.

Tickets are free but are required for entry. Save yours HERE.

“San Antonio can expect to see the very best and most unique community events from The Rock as we tip-off an exciting upcoming spring season here, with much more to come.” aid Casey Heverling, Senior Vice President of Facilities for Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Rock Into Spring Details

Saturday, March 23 at Frost Plaza, 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio 78256

Free parking is available in the south lot on The Rock at La Cantera campus, Coyote Dog Park lot, as well as street parking along Via La Cantera and Via Mercado

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fan fest activities and Kids Korner - featuring appearances from the Spurs Hype Squad, photo ops, face-painting, balloon artist, make your own birdhouse, interactive lawn games, Spurs swag giveaways and more

7 – 9:30 p.m. Watch Party

Spurs vs. Suns game tips off on the 40-foot outdoor screen

Pack a lawn chair or blanket

Food and beverages available for purchase

No outside food, drinks, coolers or tents allowed

