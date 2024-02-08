It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Magic

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Last night, the Spurs kept it close with the Heat until the fourth quarter until Jimmy Butler took over and put the game out of reach. The Heat showed killer instinct, and the Spurs didn’t have the juice to fight back, they looked like the tired team despite having three days rest against a Miami team on the second night of a back to back.

Tonight, they’re in Orlando to face the Magic, who defeated the Spurs 108-98 on January 31. It was another case of the Spurs hanging with the opponent for much of the game and running out of gas in the last few miles of the trip. The Magic are one game behind the Heat in the standings, so the Spurs aren’t likely to have an easier time with them than they did against Jimmy Butler and the Miami (Vice) squad. Jonathan Isaac had a really solid game against the Spurs in the previous meeting, and when Zach is matched up with him when the reserves are on the floor, it will be a tough matchup. The Wagner brothers (not twins, Sean!) also did quite a bit of damage in the previous contest, and the Spurs will have to do a better job tonight to have a chance.

Let’s all watch and see if the Spurs can come back from last night lackluster outing and make a better effort in Orlando tonight. It’s an early evening game, so there might be another game to watch later. The Nuggets vs Lakers looks interesting.

A little more road music

Game Prediction:

Sean Elliott will make it perfectly clear in the telecast that the Wagner brothers are not twins, despite getting that wrong in the previous game against the Magic.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic

February 8, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.