Jeremy Sochan has been added to the Rising Stars Challenge

After initially being snubbed, Jeremy Sochan will participate in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars Challenge after being selected as an injury replacement for Portland guard Shaedon Sharpe, who will undergo corrective surgery for a muscle injury. Sochan will join teammate Victor Wembanyama at the event but presumably on a different team, as Wemby will be on Team Pau (Gasol) while Sharpe had been selected to Team Jalen (Rose). Sochan also participated last year as a rookie.

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe on Team Jalen in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. pic.twitter.com/51XGeNu5VA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

In his second NBA season, Sochan is averaging 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 29.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in each of San Antonio’s 51 games and made 50 starts. The 6-8 Sochan has recorded a double-double in three of his last seven games, including 31 points and 14 rebounds against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 26.

It was a bit of mystery why he was snubbed in the first place when players with much lesser stats like Dyson Daniels made it over him, although Sochan said he suspected the early season point guard experimentation hurt his chances some. Regardless, a wrong has been righted, and he will be at All-Star weekend representing the draft class of 2022 once again.