Breaking: Spurs trade Doug McDermott to Pacers for Marcus Morris and draft capital

It had been a quiet day leading up to the 2 p.m. trade deadline for the San Antonio Spurs, until they made a move just as about the clock was about to strike. The Spurs reportedly sent Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers for Marcus Morris, a 2029 second-round pick and cash, according to Sham Charania of the Athletic.

Charania also reported that the Spurs are likely to buy-out Morris, making him a free agent who can sign with another club. Morris has just 1-year and $17 million left on his contract. He would be an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

McDermott was also in the final year of his contract with San Antonio, and found himself in a diminished role, playing just 15 minutes a game. The veteran sharpshooter is shooting 43.9% from deep this season, scoring 6 points a game. In his three-years playing in San Antonio, McDermott provided steady shooting, never dipping below 40% from three on the season.

If the Spurs do waive Morris, they will have an open roster spot that be used on a buyout candidate, or converting one of their two-way player, like Dominick Barlow, to a standard-NBA deal. McDermott’s departure opens up a spot in the rotations for a younger player like Malaki Branham or Sidy Cissoko to earn more minutes.