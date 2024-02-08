The Spurs’ fought hard before their fourth-quarter collapse to the Heat

The San Antonio Spurs began their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL to take on the Miami Heat. It was a tight back-and-forth contest until the fourth quarter. The Heat outscored the Spurs 38-27 and ultimately won the game 116-104. There were several reasons one could blame for the Spurs’ demise, but the biggest has to be the ice-cold shooting for the majority of the quarter. The Spurs shot 9 of 21 in the fourth and most of their points came in garbage time during a 10-0 run.

Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 19 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. His game showcased him putting it on the floor and knifing through the lane for contact, and he was rewarded with multiple and-ones.

Here’s the first and-one, coming early in the game. He scores a tough bucket over Caleb Martin by hanging in the air for a split-second longer.

count that pic.twitter.com/2q2ZsCJ1ks — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2024

Here’s the other and-one. Devin plays safety and picks off the errant Terry Rozier pass for the 2-point conversion plus the foul.

the steal ➡️ aaaand one! pic.twitter.com/Iy1Lp7ItvA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2024

Tre Jones also led the team with 19 points, six assists, and two boards.

Here’s a great feed to the cutting Jeremy Sochan for the slam! Sochan finished with six points, five boards, three assists, and a steal.

JEREMY COMIN' THROUGH pic.twitter.com/SqwYK2oJeL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2024

Victor Wembanyama notched his 25th double-double of the season with 18 points, and 13 rebounds. He also had three assists, a steal, and a block. He only attempted 13 shots and attempted a shot one time in the fourth. The Spurs did him no favors by taking many forced and rushed threes.

Off a Julian Champagnie offensive board, Wemby drains the three over Bam Adebayo. This was one of his three three-pointers made in the contest.

Close through the first!



END 1 | SAS 31, MIA 32 pic.twitter.com/wAZb5ZEJIk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2024

More Victor PG play please! Victor grabs the defensive rebound and drives the ball up the court for a give-and-go play with Blake Wesley. The way Wemby dunks the ball looks so effortless, and it’s something to look forward to in every game he plays this season.

Something Spurs fans wanted to see more of: Victor finishing on Kevin Love for the and-one.

Battling in Miami



END 3 | SAS 77, MIA 78 pic.twitter.com/2ooT0IlAdJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2024

Cedi Osman had a decent game off the bench with eight points and five rebounds, including this three at the end of the first quarter. The bank in Miami opens later than usual.

.@cediosman with a trip to the bank to the end the first pic.twitter.com/Iz8IvkDQMB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 8, 2024

Moment of the Game: In what is a sure candidate for Shaqtin’ a Fool, Jeremy finds himself diving after a loose ball and accidentally Falcon kicks a fan sitting in the front row. He was lodged in between the first and second row, grinning and apologizing as he was attempting to get back up. He gave the fan he kicked a kiss on the head, hoping it was nothing major. Dennis Rodman vibes all around (except Jeremy hasn’t fought any fans yet).

Last but not least, here are the full game highlights.

The Spurs take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at the Amway Center. (6:00 P.M. CST)