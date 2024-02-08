Why Devin Vassell wears number 24

With the Lakers set to unveil a statue of the late, great Kobe Bryant today, ESPN took a moment to talk to many of the players around the NBA who wear either his number 8 or 24. That includes the Spurs’ Devin Vassell, who wears 24 in honor of his idol.

Vassell puts so much meaning in wearing No. 24 that he has a tattoo on his left thigh featuring four jerseys side by side: his high school No. 24, next to his Florida State No. 24, next to his Spurs No. 24, next to Bryant’s Lakers Nos. 24 and 8. “I definitely watch his highlights all the time,” Vassell told ESPN. “I watch his footwork. How he gets to his midrange spots, how he got to just his spots in general. It’s a great person to learn from and it’s tragic what happened to him, but the legacy he left behind will never be forgotten. Trust me.”

Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Today’s date of 2/8/24 was chosen for the statue ceremony because it not only has Kobe’s two jersey numbers, but also Gianna’s number 2 that she wore as a budding basketball star. RIP, Kobe and Gianna.

