SB Nation Reacts to the Spurs burning deadline questions

The NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away, and things are heating up with a few moves happening on Wednesday. Earlier this week we polled our readers for their take on what the San Antonio Spurs should do at the deadline. Here are some of the results.

The vast majority of you think the Spurs should try to move their veterans at the trade deadline. We’ve seen vets like Monte Morris and Xavier Tillman set the market for veteran role players. Similar to those trades, Doug McDermott, Cedi Osman and Devonte’ Graham would likely only net the Spurs a few second rounders in any deal with a contender.

It was a tight race between Dejounte Murray and Tyus Jones for our readers’ favorite trade target. According to reports the Atlanta Hawks have not yet received a multiple first-round pick offer for Murray. If the price is low enough, is he a player the Spurs might look to reacquire at the deadline? Jones is an interesting option, and would be a fun story playing alongside his brother, Tre Jones. Trae Young was left off the list as there have been no legitimate rumors that the All-Star is on the table for teams to acquire him.

Given the team is still rebuilding, and allegedly isn’t looking to sacrifice their long term future, it appears that draft capital is the most likely acquisition for the Spurs. That’s okay with the majority of our readers, but they’d especially like it if they were first rounders. You don’t typically see the first-round-pick for veteran role player swap much these days. Typically they are held for higher impact players who can be a top six or second rotational player on a playoff team.

The Spurs don’t have many of those players, and the ones they do have don’t seem trade-able at the moment. Maybe Keldon Johnson rises to that level, and some have speculated a team like the New York Knicks would be a good fit. It seems more likely that the Spurs will hold onto their assets and capitalize on their expiring veteran contracts, rather than make a big splash this deadline.

