It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Heat

So it begins. The 2024 Rodeo Road is officially underway tonight in Miami against the Heat. The Spurs previously played the Heat on November 12, losing 118-113, with the usual suspects, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Duncan Robinson doing the most damage. The Spurs have improved since then, but the Heat are a tough matchup for them. Victor Wembanyama’s improvement on offense has been impressive, so look for a big increase over the 18 points he scored in the November matchup.

The Spurs will benefit from having a few days after the intense schedule of the seven game home stand that preceded the RRT, and the team always seems to come together on the long trek that the team always does during the annual rodeo break. It would be a great sign if they Silver and Black could make tonight’s game interesting in Miami. Let’s watch and find out.

A little road music (with finger snapping)

Game Prediction:

Kevin Love will retire at halftime after having all of his shots blocked by Wembanyama in the first half.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat

February 7, 2024 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.