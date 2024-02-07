Guessing how many times Jeremy Sochan changed his hair color last season

In an offbeat tweet, the San Antonio Spurs behind-the-scenes videographer asked some the Silver & Black how many times Jeremy Sochan dyed his hair last season.

This season, when Victor Wembanyama was drafted, he went platinum blonde causing speculation that he and Sochan might both partake in coloring throughout the season.

Alas, Victor’s turned out to be a one time deal and Sochan’s pace for changing colors seems to have tempered.

Unless of course you count that time the players “dyed” their hair to match their favorite H-E-B- ice cream flavors.

The tweet is in the style where the players are interviewed on a variety of topics — heroes, mental health, inspirations, favorite music, and (as we saw Monday) which Spur best fits being stranded with on an island — and are typically aired coming back from commercials breaks during the Bally Sports telecasts.

Take a look:

How many times did @JeremySochan dye his hair last season? Drop your guesses below and we'll send one correct winner some free Spurs merch!



*hint, no one guessed correctly, even Jeremy! pic.twitter.com/gLZFOFISp7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 5, 2024

Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, and Sochan himself all try to remember just how often the former Baylor Bear made a change.

Do you remember?

