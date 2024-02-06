Survey: What should the Spurs do at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Antonio Spurs fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With just two days until the NBA trade deadline, all is quiet on the rumor mill. ESPN’s Bobby Marks said on the Woj Podcast this week that he’s never seen things this slow. There aren’t a lot of difference-makers on the market right now, which means contenders will likely be on the hunt for whatever additional piece they can get to aid their playoff run.

The San Antonio Spurs could potentially benefit from a slower market. They have a number of veterans on expiring contracts who could help out a team higher in the standings. Doug McDermott, Cedi Osman and Devonte’ Graham are names that have come up often in trade rumors. The Spurs could get back draft capital in the form of protected first round picks or second rounders for the veterans who would likely be depth pieces on a playoff squad.

The Spurs have also been linked to a couple of guards throughout trade season. Tre Jones’ older brother, Tyus, has been a rumored target for PATFO. A Dejounte Murray reunion was briefly floated. Longer term projects like Killian Hayes have been linked to the Spurs as well. It would be a big surprise if San Antonio made a huge splash at the deadline, given they aren’t interested in skipping steps in the rebuild (according to a new interview with Gregg Popovich.)

