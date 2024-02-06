NBA reveals new LED court for this year’s All-Star festivities

The NBA unveiled a new, state-of-the-art LED court for All-Star 2024 Events taking place at this year in Indianapolis.

Events start with Friday evening’s Ruffles Celebrity Game and continue with the State Farm Saturday Night which includes Kia Skills, Starry Three-Point Contest, and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

This year features a new event - the first NBA vs. WNBA three-point contest, called “Steph vs. Sabrina”

The NBA today unveiled the state-of-the-art full video LED court that will be used for #NBAAllStar 2024 events taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, which include the #RufflesCelebGame… pic.twitter.com/JzOLmFbgaK — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2024

“The high-performance, immersive sports floor is designed to enhance the fan experience in-arena and on broadcast through its interactive displays. During each event, visual effects displayed on the court will include the following:

design and color changes

live replays and other video content

real-time game stats

location-based player tracking animations

interactive games for fans during timeouts

immersive animations following key plays and moments”

The festivities kick off on February 16.

