Victor Wembanyama’s three-point evolution

Before entering the NBA, Victor Wembanyama was seen as a big man with a sharp three-point shooting ability. However, his initial ten games as a rookie were marked by struggles, shooting only 29.8% from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, a noteworthy transformation has unfolded in recent weeks, with the rookie elevating his three-point shooting to 34.5%, attempting an average of 4.8 shots per game.

As expected, Wembanyama has been reliable in hitting open threes at an impressive 45% rate. What’s particularly impressive is the newfound ease with which Wemby executes pull-up threes in recent games, showcasing remarkable smoothness in his technique.

work out, Vic pic.twitter.com/W1EoRyyzh6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 4, 2024

Consistently reproducing shots like these over the last month, Wembanyama proves nearly unstoppable at his towering height. Supporting the eye test, the Frenchman boasts a 35% success rate on pull-up threes for the entire season.

Wemby is now shooting 40% on pull-up 3s



35% of his 3PT attempts are pull-up threes pic.twitter.com/acUTnLkMa8 — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) February 4, 2024

Showing confidence in taking opponents off the dribble has become a successful strategy for Wemby. He has attempted 75 three-point shots off the dribble, and this level of deep shooting proficiency is expected to improve as the rookie grows more accustomed to the NBA game.

It will be intriguing to see whether Victor encounters the rookie wall at some point this season. As Coach Pops pointed out, the rookie has played the same number of games this season as he did in the entire last season, but in half the time.

️ Gregg Popovich sur l’enchaînement des matchs pour Victor Wembanyama : « Il a joué autant de matches que toute la saison dernière mais en deux fois moins de temps. Ça en dit long. Il s’en sort plutôt bien. » pic.twitter.com/YJRJTodYi0 — Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) February 4, 2024

Wemby’s per 36 statistics place him among the NBA elites, ranking in the top half of this year’s all-stars for points, rebounds, and blocks.

Per 36 mins, Wemby is averaging:



- more points than 12 of the 24 all-stars

- more rebounds than 23 of the 24 all-stars

- more blocks than every all-star

- more steals than 19 of the 24 all-stars



He just turned 20. pic.twitter.com/za5qjAeFpn — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 4, 2024

In a remarkable display of skill, while drawing a foul he executes a sensational circus shot from the baseline. Is there anything Wemby can’t do?

WEMBY ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/YFIT0yTGyE — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 3, 2024

hile we recognize Victor as a phenomenal basketball player, did you know he’s also a proficient bowler? The question arises – could having such a long reach be an advantage in bowling?