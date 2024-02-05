Jeremy Sochan chooses Keldon Johnson if stranded on a desert island

Yesterday’s post focused on Keldon Johnson wearing a Jeremy Sochan inspired shirt.

Today, we take a look at one of the Spurs videos which dared to ask the question:

“Who’s most likely to be useful if stranded on an island?”

Jeremy’s response- “Keldon Johnson. he just does a bunch of weird stuff. I just feel like he’d know a bunch of stuff to do.”

Malaki Branham simply answered, “Zach.”

Sidy Cissoko shared, “I’ve gotta go with one of the vets. Probably Doug or Zach.

Doug McDermott said, “Wemby, he’d just reach everything. That would be very helpful.”

Julian Champagnie went with “Sandro. That’s my guy and I just trust him.”

And Sandro Mamukelashvili had a different take on Wembanyama’s usefulness stating, “Victor. I’m on the island. A wild animal sees me. He don’t see me, he sees him, so I run, he gets eaten.

Which member of the Spurs is your choice if stranded on an island?

