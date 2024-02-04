What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs looked gassed from Saturday’s tip-off through the rest of the game. Coming off a heartbreaking loss on Friday night, and playing their 10th game in just 14 days, the Spurs looked like a team that desperately needed the All-Star break. The Cleveland Cavaliers capitalized on their fatigue for a 117-101 victory.

Even in the first quarter when San Antonio’s three-point shots were falling, it was apparent that they wouldn’t be able to keep the pace with Cleveland for long. The Cavs got just about every shot they wanted in the paint, a worrisome reoccurring trend for San Antonio this season. Cleveland outscored the Spurs 58-46 inside.

Meanwhile the Spurs couldn’t generate good looks for themselves, and even when they did, they just wouldn’t fall. There were a lot of empty possessions for the Silver and Black, as they turned the ball over 12 times and shot just 36.7% from the field. Typically the Spurs have more assists than their opponents, but against Cleveland they couldn’t convert on shots, even if they had a good set up.

Victor Wembanyama specifically looked slow-footed. He still managed to post a 19 point and 14 rebound stat line with two steals and two blocks. The rookie wall may be catching up to him, or maybe it’s just the San Antonio allergies.

To make matters worse, the Spurs are about to hit the road for the nine-game rodeo road trip, starting with a back-to-back with the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. They’ll get a few days to travel and rest before playing again on Wednesday. Perhaps the time off will help them get their legs underneath them again.

Takeaways: