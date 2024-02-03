It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Cavaliers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

There are encouraging signs from the Spurs. Despite spells of sloppy play, the Spurs held it together last night against the Pelicans, almost holding on for a win against a more talented New Orleans squad. The Spurs were a Zion Williamson bully ball basket away from a win, and even then, they had a shot at the buzzer to win it.

The next step for the Spurs will have to make is to step up in crunch time and turn those close misses into close wins. It probably won’t happen tonight on their final game of the their seven game home stand before they go on the annual Rodeo Road Trip. They’re currently 2-4 on the home stand, with wins over Minnesota and Washington, which sounds bad, but is an improvement over their overall record this year.

Tonight will be another tough test for the Silver and Black, they face the Cavaliers who are in fourth place in the East and have won nine of their last ten games. The Spurs lost their previous contest against them by 2 points on January 7 in Cleveland, so it could be another close game tonight. Let’s watch and see if the Silver and Black can pull out a win tonight.

Game Prediction:

Cedi Osman will tell his former teammates funny jokes when they’re taking free throws which will cause multiple misses as they crack up while attempting to shoot.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers

February 3, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5

