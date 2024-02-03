What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Pelicans

Every rebuilding team goes through it’s growing pains. The San Antonio Spurs have been no stranger to the difficulties of being a young team in the Association. Time and time again they are plagued by sloppy ball security, poor execution and untimely mistakes. That was the story on Friday night in a 114-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s hard to win a game when you turn the ball over 18 times. It seemed like every time the Spurs built a lead, they would throw it away with turnovers, or let the Pelicans get to untimely offensive rebounds. Despite that, the Spurs were in a position to win it down the stretch. Their young core stepped up, with huge shot making by Devin Vassell, aggressive play from Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones, and good rim protection from Victor Wembanyama.

Their lack of three-point shooting continues to be a problem on the offensive end. San Antonio shot just 25.6% from the three-point line in the loss. The Spurs are second to last in three-point shooting, and because of that, teams are starting to pack the paint. All night Wembanyama had to work really hard to get looks inside. Some of his makes, like a turnaround and-1 with one-hand while falling out of bounds were some of the toughest shots he’s made this season.

One of the few times the paint opened up was on the last play of the game. Vassell came off the pick and roll with Wembanyama, and had two open options. Yes, Wembanyama was technically open off the roll, but with 2 seconds left, that is a tough pass, catch and dunk to execute. Vassell was shooting the ball well all night, it made sense for him to pull up. It didn’t go down, that’s part of basketball. If they cut down on some of the mistakes they made over the course of the game, they probably aren’t in a position to need a game winner anyways.

Yet, even with all of their blemishes, the Silver and Black are starting to show what they can eventually be. Vassell, while inconsistent, has real three-level scoring chops. Wembanyama is one of the most legit rookies we’ve seen. Sochan looks more and more like the perfect fit that we thought he’d be going into the season, plus he’s adding a jump shot. Jones has been legitimately good as the team’s starting point guard. They have the assets to add talent to a core that already has promise. It’s been a tough season, but the development is starting to shine through.

