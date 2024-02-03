 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Win the Ashley Homestore “Ultimate Family Room Makeover”

One lucky Spurs fan is going to get decked out in style

By Jeph Duarte
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

If you watch the Spurs games on Bally Sports Southwest, then you reap the benefits of Bill Land and Sean Elliott. Additionally, you may be attuned to the specials, giveaways, and firsts that are announced through the telecasts.

This one caught my eye during one of the recent games:

Win a room transformation! Enter now for a chance to upgrade your space with the latest and greatest furniture courtesy of Ashley Homestore! The winner will also receive Spurs memorabilia for you to show off your team spirit.

A room makeover would be nice, but having Spurs memorabilia as part of the deal — well, that’s a whole other level. That said, I am not sure my Silver & Black mancave mentality meshes with my wife’s Midcentury Modern, but I’ll take my chances all the same.

Click HERE to enter.

