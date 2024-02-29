Spurs Leap to victory over Thunder in return from Rodeo Road Trip

Thanks to an event that only happens every four years, the Spurs got the rare opportunity to play their return game from the Rodeo Road Trip in February. The quirkiness of the Leap Year didn’t end there, as after five straight losses, including two especially disappointing performances with a combined 42 turnovers, the Spurs came out and controlled the West-leading Thunder for a majority of the game while leading in nearly every offensive statistical category on their way to a thrilling 132-118 win. (It’s almost like offense wins games nowadays.)

The starters hit 15-27 from three, with Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell all hitting three and Victor Wembanyama hitting a career high 5 threes. In fact, we got another milestone/NBA record game from him on a night when he was going head-to-head with his direct Rookie of the Year competitor, scoring 28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and five blocks, making him the first player in NBA history to post 25/10/5/5 with five made threes.

It didn’t start that way, though, as Chet Holmgren was winning the ROY matchup early with 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter while Wemby got off to a slow start. Still, the Spurs led early as Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan got out to hot starts, and although they briefly got down by as much as seven due to their turnover issues persisting, they responded with a 13-6 run to close the quarter and tie things up at 37 apiece.

The Spurs remained hot on offense in the second quarter and led 69-64 at the half, but if there’s one thing you don’t want to do to help the Thunder, it’s give them free throws. The Spurs had already committed four fouls less than three minutes into the third quarter (two careless ones which briefly saw Sochan get benched again), but they adjusted and remained disciplined, not committing another foul for the next seven minutes. They continued to make their threes got the lead as high as 12 before the whistles tightened up and the Thunder took advantage, closing on a 14-4 run (six of which came from the line) to cut the lead to two, 98-96 heading into the final frame.

OKC’s run extended to start the fourth, with the Thunder scoring the first four points to briefly retake the lead, but things turned thanks to refs making...a bad call? Jones was called for a completely bogus flopping technical on what was a blatant push off by Lu Dort without any exaggeration from Jones, and instead of what should have been Spurs ball, Dort’s basket counted plus a technical free throw. The angry Spurs and crowd woke back up from there as they went on an extended run to regain control of the game. Back-to-back threes from Jones and Wemby got the lead back to nine with just over three minutes left, and the stunned Thunder could only watch as the Spurs put on a rare offensive display to decisively close out the game and deliver possibly their best home win of the season.

Game Notes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to get his points no matter what, and tonight was no exception has he had 31 points on 12-22 shooting, but for the most part the Spurs did a good job of staying in front of him and making him work for those points. Perhaps most notably, they took away his other options, as the Spurs covered the everyone else relatively well when he needed an outlet, and they just weren’t hitting their threes as OKC shot just 9-31 for the night. (It’s pretty wild seeing the Spurs hit ten more threes than their opponent in a game, especially a team like the Thunder).

For a while, it seemed like Spurs were still mired in their turnover woes. They had 5 turnovers in the first quarter, setting the pace for another 20-turnover outing, and at one point in the second half, they were being outscored something like 23-9 on points off turnovers. However, they tightened up and only had six in the final three quarters to break the streak. They were also able to cut back on the fouls, “only” giving up 22 free throws while getting 20 themselves, so that helped minimize the “easy” points for the Thunder.

Maybe the headband was holding Zach Collins back. He continued his good stretch of play since removing it with 13 points on 5-7 shooting off the bench, including making his only three-point attempt, which, in another Leap Year miracle, came from the top of the arc. While he has stretch-five potential, sticking to a more tradition center role near the basket has been beneficial to him.

Sochan also broke out of his recent slump. After scoring just one point in the last two games, he scored 21 tonight on 8-14 shooting, 3-6 from three, as well as grabbing 10 rebounds despite his brief benching in the third quarter. He continues to find success as a cutter to the basket, and he did an admirable job playing defense on SGA (at least as admirable as you can expect). Vassell also came close to a double-double with 28 efficient points and 9 rebounds. It takes a team to win, and the Spurs played like one tonight.

Play of the Game

Wemby says, “Take that, Rookie of the Year race!” It may not have been the play that won the game, but it capped off the Spurs terrific run to pull away late in the fourth as he swallowed up Holmgren with what is becoming known as “the dad block”.

he said NOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/5IYmqu4E9B — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 1, 2024

Up next: Sunday vs. Indiana

The Spurs will have another chance to beat a postseason-bound team in the Pacers as old friend Doug McDermott comes to town. (But at least they no longer have Spurs killer Buddy Hield!) Tipoff will be at 6:00 PM CT on CW35.