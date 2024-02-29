 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Spurs have agreed to buy out Marcus Morris

An open roster spot is now available.

By Marilyn Dubinski
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

It took a little while, but the Spurs have agreed to buy out Marcus Morris, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Spurs acquired Morris, the Clippers’ 2029 second round pick and cash considerations for Doug McDermott as part of a three-team trade that sent McDermott to the Pacers and Buddy Hield to the 76ers.

The Spurs already had an unpleasant history with Morris after he reneged on a free agency deal in 2019 — after the Spurs had traded away Davis Bertans to create a roster spot for him. There was (mostly sarcastic) speculation that they might take the petty road and wait until the playoff deadline passed to waive him, but they did not. Morris never joined the team during the Rodeo Road Trip.

The move opens up a roster spot the Spurs can use to either sign someone else off the waiver wires (Patty Mills just became available) or convert Dominick Barlow from a two-way to a standard contract. They could also create another open roster spot if they use Charles Bassey’s injured player exception before March 10.

