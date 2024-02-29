San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City, Final Score: Spurs dominate 4th quarter against Thunder, win 132-118

San Antonio (12-48) held its own against Western Conference powerhouse Oklahoma City (41-18) over the first three quarters before closing out the Thunder in dominant fashion to secure the home victory. With six Spurs scoring in double figures, it was the Thunder for once that withered down the stretch.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 blocks) and Devin Vassell (28 points, 9 assists, and 2 blocks) stood tallest with Keldon Johnson (10 points and 4 assists) supplying early offense off the bench. Zach Collins (13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists) turned in one of his finest offensive efforts as scorer and facilitator.

Oklahoma City Chet Holmgren (23 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists) was unable to counter Wembanyama in the fourth, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points and 6 rebounds) and Jalen Williams (26 points and 6 rebounds) paced the Thunder in defeat. Isaiah Joe (15 points) contributed hot shooting off the bench.

In a frenetic first quarter, Holmgren had the upper hand offensively in the rookie showcase, while Wembanyama swatted away several Thunder attempts in the paint. Hot shooting (56%) and 11 assists on 14 field goals by San Antonio allowed them to make up an early deficit and tie the game exiting the quarter.

Holmgren continued his white-hot shooting into the second period, and the two Rookie of the Year candidates continued to mightily go after each other. San Antonio was able to grab a hold of the lead, turning into an equal opportunity offense after Wembanyama rested. The Spurs’ confident execution (55% field goal and more importantly, 47% from three) was sufficient to get them to 69-64 at the break.

San Antonio continued its hot shooting ways in the third period to stave off any extended Thunder surge. Gilgeous-Alexander took over the reins of Oklahoma City’s offense, while the Spurs limited the frequency of its turnovers and found a sweet spot in the lane for field goals. Gilgeous-Alexander and a generous referee whistle were the primary factors that kept the Thunder in striking distance and the Spurs went into the fourth up 98-96.

Observations

Didn’t know that the Thunder (1st) and Spurs (3rd) were so highly ranked in blocks. OKC also ranks 4th in steals (Spurs are middle of the pack).

Collins’ hook shots seem encouringly repeatable. He also generated the “Zach Trifecta” in the opening period: niftily set up Sochan for a power slam, zipping a pass to a cutting Vassell for a layup, and then (the holy grail) a straightaway three!

Santa Clara University’s Williams and the Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski have put Steve Nash’s alma mater back on the map. I somewhat regret being able to watch these players in-person when they were minutes down the road from me.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s ‘fend-off’ (can’t think of a better term) move to shed his defender and create the necessary space on his drives and shots is world-class.

Gilgeous-Alexander looks like what Tony Parker may have resembled if he were stretched out to 6’6”.

Victor Ease : Once he figures out the rhythm of people’s go-to moves and shot release timing, his block totals in future seasons could border on the absurd. He absolutely erased two of Gilgeous-Alexander’s attempts in the first half to which Sean Elliott referred to as ‘Dad Blocks.’

: Once he figures out the rhythm of people’s go-to moves and shot release timing, his block totals in future seasons could border on the absurd. He absolutely erased two of Gilgeous-Alexander’s attempts in the first half to which Sean Elliott referred to as ‘Dad Blocks.’ Devin’s Deeds: Vassell followed through excellently on an anticipated miss in the first period - beating the unaware OKC defenders to the rebound and dunking the carom home. Vassell’s uptick in deflections and blocks is pretty cool to see.

Vassell followed through excellently on an anticipated miss in the first period - beating the unaware OKC defenders to the rebound and dunking the carom home. Vassell’s uptick in deflections and blocks is pretty cool to see. The young Spurs fan loudly cheering the Spurs loudly and equally offense and defense brought a smile to this writer’s face.

In a back-and-forth opening frame, Vassell shined as the featured playmaker for San Antonio, while Holmgren had an easy time with shotmaking for OKC. Wembanyama appeared to slightly turn his ankle, but remained in the game. There seemed to be a heightened focus on the “Bowen” corner three for San Antonio. A three by Gilgeous-Alexander gave OKC its biggest lead at seven, but Jeremy Sochan and Collins held their own against the athletic Thunder frontline to erase the deficit and bring the Spurs even at 37 after one.

Sequence of the Game : With the game’s outcome still very much in doubt in the fourth, Wembanyama, operating from the left block, found a cutting Sochan for a reverse layup to keep San Antonio ahead.

: With the game’s outcome still very much in doubt in the fourth, Wembanyama, operating from the left block, found a cutting Sochan for a reverse layup to keep San Antonio ahead. The second period saw the Spurs show more patience. After fruitless possessions, Wembanyama took Holmgren deep into the post and cooly threw down a lefty hook over him. A Wembanyama three put San Antonio up six. Sochan landed awkwardly contesting a Gilgeous-Alexander attempt. Joe connected several times from distance, but two threes from Keldon Johnson kept Oklahoma City at bay. A Vassell floater put the Spurs up five at the half.

A pair of threes by Wembanyama and Sochan countered Oklahoma City’s inevitable push. The Thunder’s ability to draw fouls forced Johnson back into the game moments into the third quarter. Julian Champagnie also seemingly turned his ankle trying to block a Gilgeous-Alexander dunk. Shooting touch evaded them both teams over several minutes until buckets by Vassell and Tre Jones settled the hosts down. Champagnie’s three put the Spurs up a dozen, but he exited presumably due to the ankle/foot discomfort. Gilgeous-Alexander fooled four Spurs defenders to bank home a floater, and the Thunder closed the quarter on a 14-4 run to close within two.

San Antonio’s offense continued to stall out to start the fourth, while two Williams baskets gave the Thunder the lead back. The 245 lb. Luguentz Dort noticeably shoved the 180 lb. Jones, and of course Jones was called for a foul and a technical for a ‘flop.’ Consecutive buckets by Sochan steadied the Spurs momentarily. Dort again nudged Jones backward on a drive to hit a stepback jumper. Sochan’s spinning drive and floater briefly put the Spurs up five, and a series of Dort bricks prevented his team from jumping back ahead.

A shotclock-beating three by Jones and a stunning pull-up three by Wembanyama made it 122-113. Vassell (pull-up jumper and a difficult layup over Holmgren) and Wembanyama figured most prominently (as they should) in the waning moments. Wembanyama’s wing three was surpassed moments later by his manly block on Holmgren. An emphatic slam by Vassell closed out Oklahoma City.

San Antonio gets two full days off before taking on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening at 6:00 PM CDT.