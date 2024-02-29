Spurs Reacts Survey: What to watch for in the last twenty games of the Spurs season

With just 20+ games to go in the San Antonio Spurs season, time is running out for players to finish the year on a high-note. The Spurs have seen plenty of development over the course of the season, and could see even more improvements in the last stretch of the year.

Last season we saw players like Dominick Barlow and Julian Champagnie earn themselves bigger roles with solid play in the last quarter of the season. We asked what you would like to see in this upcoming period, and how has already improved the most in our latest SB Nation Reacts survey.

Victor Wembanyama has been dominating teams since he moved to center at the beginning of 2024. He’s posted a 5x5, triple doubles and multiple 20-point games. The only question remaining is just what will he do next?

According to Pounding the Rock readers, a 20 point, 20 rebound game is the most likely. That makes sense, it’s probably the easiest stat line to achieve of the four, and is something Wembanyama has already accomplished on December 8th against the Chicago Bulls when he has 21 points and 20 rebounds. Wembanyama is one of the few players in the lead who could pull off the quadruple-double, even if it’s not this season.

Outside of Wembanyama, Devin Vassell has been the highlight of the Spurs season. His evolution as a three-level scorer has been one of the best developments for the franchise. It’s not wonder our readers selected him as the most improved Spur in the 2023-24 season. While the numbers haven’t increased significantly, his ability to get downhill and attack teams at the basket has opened up his offensive game. He’s also been one of the Spurs most consistent defenders, improving on and off the ball.

Blake Wesley deserves a mention here, as he was a close second behind Vassell. His defensive intensity and improving poise with the ball in his hands have secured him the Spurs backup point guard spot, and made him an intriguing prospect to watch this season and into next.

An improvement almost all Spurs fans appreciated early in the season was Jeremy Sochan’s three-point boost. At one point this year, the sophomore was shooting 37% from deep. After a cold shooting stretch, the wing is shooting just 32.9% from deep, still quite a bit higher than his 24.6% shooting from three last season. Our readers want to see him improve that shooting percentage yet again, finishing the year strong.

Sochan’s improved shooting would greatly help a team in desperate need of floor spacing. The Spurs are dead last in the NBA in three-point shooting, hitting 34.3% of their deep shots. A non-shooter like Sidy Cissoko probably wouldn’t help that problem, but it would still be nice to see the rookie get a few minutes toward the end of the season.

