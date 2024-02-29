It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After a less than impressive Rodeo Road Trip, the Spurs are back in the Frost Bank Center for a rare Leap Year Day game. Tonight’s contest features the two leaders for the rookie of the year award. With the kind of year that Chet Holmgren is having, he would be a shoo-in in most years, where any player who becomes a key starter on a contending team would be the leading contender for the ROTY award. But this year, he’s competing against a player who is transforming the game with his unique combination of physical attributes and elite basketball skills. The fact that the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league despite his talents is probably the only factor that’s keeping him from dominating the competition, but that doesn’t seem that it should be a deciding factor in my opinion.

The game is being played on this year’s extra day, (and coincidentally Tyrese Halliburton’s sixth birthday) which is unusual, as the Spurs have only played on this calendar day four times before in the franchise’s history, five if you count the Dallas Chaparrals.

Previous leap-year day games:

2020: defeated Orlando 114-113

2012: lost to Bulls 89-96

2000: beat the Heat 93-69

1992: beat the Nuggets 115-112

1968: lost to Mavericks 100-101 [Dallas Chaparrals]

Game Prediction:

The Spurs will not play a basketball game next year on this date.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

February 29, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.