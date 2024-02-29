Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

One of the NBA’s premiere player rivalries, whether it’s forced or not, have become the rookie big men out west. Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are a fascinating matchup for basketball fans. Both are lanky seven-footers who play at a high skill level, space the floor and erase shots at the rim. Their race for Rookie of the Year has become one of the most fun to watch in recent memory.

These young titans will clash once again in the San Antonio Spurs first home game since embarking on their rodeo road trip. In those away games, the Spurs finished with one win and eight losses, and lost their last five games. They’ll be in for yet another major challenge against the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose eyes are on more trophies than just Rookie of the Year. In their last matchup the Thunder blew out the Spurs 140-114. San Antonio will need sustained high-level play to compete with one of the Western Conference’s best.

San Antonio Spurs (11-48) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (41-17)

February 29, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: KENS5 | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Sidy Cissoko – Out (G League,) David Duke Jr. – Out (G League,) Mamadi Diakite – Out (G League,) Dominick Barlow – Out (G League,) Marcus Morris Sr. – Out (not with team)

Thunder Injuries: Ousmane Dieng – Out (G League,) Adam Flagler – Out (G League,) Keyontae Johnson – Out (G League,) Olivier Sarr – Out (G League)

What to watch for

Wembanyama vs. Holmgren

In their last matchup, it was Wembanyama who got the better of Holmgren. The Frenchman went right through his American counterpart on several drives, dunking on him on one occasion. Wembanyama finished their last matchup with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks. Holmgren still managed to have a good game, and got the victory, where he had 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Wemby has seemingly leaped over Holmgren in the Rookie of the Year race. His stellar play over the last two months has given him all of the momentum. But all it takes is one bad performance against your competitor to change the narrative around the race for the award. Expect Wembanyama to play with a bit of a chip on his shoulder on Thursday night.

Valuing the possession

The Spurs have been horrible at taking care of the ball in their last two contests. Silly mistakes and head scratching passes have made winning nearly impossible lately. Against both the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves the Spurs turned the ball over 20+ times, and allowed their opponent to score 30+ points off those giveaways. The Thunder are the best team in the NBA in turning over their opponents, forcing 15.7 a game. San Antonio can’t waste possessions against Oklahoma City.

An answer for Shai?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been unstoppable this season. He is firmly in the MVP race, and has established himself as a top-10 player in the NBA. In his last matchup with the Spurs, he had 32 points and 10 assists in 29 minutes. Teams can’t stop him one-on-one, they can only hope to contain him.

Jeremy Sochan has been given difficult assignments defensively all season. Thursday night will be no different. He is coming off a game where he was benched for the entire second half agains the Timberwolves. Sochan has a prime opportunity to step up and respond to the benching, by playing high-level defense against SGA. We’ve seen him play great D against stars like Devin Booker and LeBron James this season. A good performance against OKC would be something to hang his hat on after a stretch of poor play.