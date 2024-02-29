Appreciating those times Sean Elliott describes plays as “top shelf”

Watching the Spurs game on Tuesday night (okay, I wasn’t able to watch it until last night, but I’m caught up now), Spurs legend and color commentator Sean Elliott mentioned how Anthony Edwards likes to go “top shelf.”

That’s a phrase Elliott uses often. I haven’t heard anyone else uses it though Devin Harris has used it in naming his youtube show. It got me thinking...

Throughout the history of basketball, the men and women who call the games have created words and phrases that leave their own indelible mark on the sport.

I think of Marv Albert calling games. When the ballers hit three-points, he would say the sharpshooter hit it “from downtown.”

Also, during my time in Los Angeles, I watched many a Lakers game and I remember the exact moment Stu Lantz referred to the free throw line as the “charity stripe.”

Help me out, Pounders, what other analysts and commentators have created memorable phrases in sports?

Don’t feel limited to basketball. Have fun with it.

