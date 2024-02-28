Victor Wembanyama still wows even in bad games

On Tuesday night, San Antonio suffered another bad loss, and for the first time in almost three months, Victor Wembamnyama looked more like a rookie. This led to his substitution in the first minute of the third quarter. Despite some rough moments, the rookie showcased an incredible stretch that is worth revisiting. Below, I’ve highlighted his first five plays of the game, which were nothing short of superb.

It all kicked off with a steal right off the tip-off.

Wemby gets a steal 5 seconds into the game pic.twitter.com/4iIFMrmVLG — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 28, 2024

This was followed by a brilliant give-and-go with point guard Julian Champagnie, resulting in an easy layup.

What a pass by Wemby pic.twitter.com/9HUaHRenLC — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 28, 2024

Next, the rookie took on Kyle Anderson on the baseline, beating him for an easy dunk.

Wemby spins for the baseline slam! pic.twitter.com/Uif8lMHxXx — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 28, 2024

But the real fun begins when Wemby blocked international teammate Rudy Gobert, leading to him gaining possession. He then embarked on a one-man fast break, collecting the ball behind his back at the three-point line and attempting to pass it off the backboard for an alley-oop to himself. Although he didn’t quite pull it off, it earned him two free throws.

As impressive as this was, the rookie wasn’t finished yet. Shortly after, he channelled his inner Steph Curry, showcasing an incredible dribbling display followed by a stepback three.

i was too distracted by the handles to realize he didnt even watch it go in - said what’s up to this dude instead. pic.twitter.com/hPD0RQqzI8 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 28, 2024

People marvel when Steph, a 6’2” guard, executes these kinds of dribbles, capped off by a stepback three. However, here we are talking about a player more than a foot taller than Steph, recreating a similar move. Wemby’s confidence has grown so much that he didn’t even wait to see if the ball had gone in; he simply knew it would.

His growing confidence, combined with his impressive skills and size, allows him to achieve the seemingly impossible on the basketball court. This Tuesday night performance is undoubtedly not the last time we will witness the rookie captivating us in such a manner.

Wemby has quickly ascended to become the third most popular player in the NBA, trailing only the likes of Curry and King James. Anticipate a surge in his international popularity over the next couple of years.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has officially surpassed one billion video views across NBA social media platforms since the start of the season.



Wemby’s dunk against the Celtics on Dec. 31 is the most-viewed ever across NBA social media platforms with 153M video views.@NBAPR pic.twitter.com/lvhzQSznIU — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 28, 2024

His fame is not just a local phenomenon – Wemby has secured a spot in the spotlight with the most-watched clip from an NBA account, boasting an impressive 153 million views. The highlight? His extraordinary dunk over former Spur Derrick White.

This dunk by Wemby is the most viewed video EVER (153M) across NBA social media platforms! pic.twitter.com/Bq40Aq7ReH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 28, 2024

Adding to the accolades, Kevin O’Connor weighs in on Wembanyama’s defensive prowess, solidifying his standing as a rising star.