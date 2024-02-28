 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victor Wembanyama still wows even in bad games

Despite arguably his worst game in months, the rookie had some incredible moments on the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

By Mikey Rouleau
San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, San Antonio suffered another bad loss, and for the first time in almost three months, Victor Wembamnyama looked more like a rookie. This led to his substitution in the first minute of the third quarter. Despite some rough moments, the rookie showcased an incredible stretch that is worth revisiting. Below, I’ve highlighted his first five plays of the game, which were nothing short of superb.

It all kicked off with a steal right off the tip-off.

This was followed by a brilliant give-and-go with point guard Julian Champagnie, resulting in an easy layup.

Next, the rookie took on Kyle Anderson on the baseline, beating him for an easy dunk.

But the real fun begins when Wemby blocked international teammate Rudy Gobert, leading to him gaining possession. He then embarked on a one-man fast break, collecting the ball behind his back at the three-point line and attempting to pass it off the backboard for an alley-oop to himself. Although he didn’t quite pull it off, it earned him two free throws.

As impressive as this was, the rookie wasn’t finished yet. Shortly after, he channelled his inner Steph Curry, showcasing an incredible dribbling display followed by a stepback three.

People marvel when Steph, a 6’2” guard, executes these kinds of dribbles, capped off by a stepback three. However, here we are talking about a player more than a foot taller than Steph, recreating a similar move. Wemby’s confidence has grown so much that he didn’t even wait to see if the ball had gone in; he simply knew it would.

His growing confidence, combined with his impressive skills and size, allows him to achieve the seemingly impossible on the basketball court. This Tuesday night performance is undoubtedly not the last time we will witness the rookie captivating us in such a manner.

Wemby has quickly ascended to become the third most popular player in the NBA, trailing only the likes of Curry and King James. Anticipate a surge in his international popularity over the next couple of years.

His fame is not just a local phenomenon – Wemby has secured a spot in the spotlight with the most-watched clip from an NBA account, boasting an impressive 153 million views. The highlight? His extraordinary dunk over former Spur Derrick White.

Adding to the accolades, Kevin O’Connor weighs in on Wembanyama’s defensive prowess, solidifying his standing as a rising star.

