What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Timberwolves

Everyone on the San Antonio Spurs looks a little fried at this point. Players, coaches, fans, you name it. Across the board, it just looks like this whole operation is depleted. There’s a lack of energy and fire and attention to detail needed to make anything happen whenever this group steps on the floor. It’s not the end of the world or anything, but it seems clear that these Spurs have hit a wall.

Maybe it’s a bit rich to point to a team who has only won 11 times on the year right now and say, “yeah, this is the point where they seem out of it,” but it feels different. A binary metric like wins and losses never tells the whole story, and the losses from earlier in the year were simply a different animal than the losses we’re currently being treated to. The early-season losses were ones born of innocence. These losses? They’re born of experience.

I think this team has, unfortunately, learned through experience that it doesn’t have what it takes to compete at a high level yet. They have learned that this isn’t some movie where if they just all band together and try a little bit harder then, gosh golly, they just might be able to come together and be bigger than the sum of their parts. The NBA is unforgiving, and its margin for error is slim. You can’t just want to be better. You can’t just will it into existence. You can’t be something you’re not.

This looks like a team that’s starting to realize that they keep getting the same results no matter what they do, and it’s really bumming them out. Not that I blame them. I can’t imagine the toll a season like this would have on a team. We can all sit around and talk about the long game and talk about development, but these kids have to go out there and take loss after loss right to the face. They have to fail, and they have to sit in that failure in ways that we can’t even really fathom.

This isn’t a game to them. It’s not a fun hobby, and it’s not an entertainment product. Malakai Branham and Blake Wesley are trying like hell to see if they can make it in the league. Tre Jones wants to prove what kind of player he can be, either for the Spurs or for someone else. Jeremy Sochan doesn’t think it’s funny that he was benched for the second half. No matter what happens this season, we all get to go on being Spurs fans. There’s no one continually watching who is going to cut or trade us if we don’t fan well enough. The guys on the floor don’t really have the luxury of writing these losses off as part of the long-term plan because there’s no guarantee that they get to be a part of it.

I think the trajectory of the season is starting to get to them. The existential pressure is creeping into their routines and squeezing some of the joy out. I have no doubt that the desire and drive to be great is still in there somewhere, but the body language on the court right now has all the hallmarks of dudes who are just trying to survive and make it to the next day.

It’s been a long season and, somehow, right now feels like we’re in the longest part. There is a relentlessness to the schedule that has me going, “Really? Again? Didn’t we just play?” It’s a slog, and our guys are feeling it. Maybe heading home for a bit will help. Maybe they just need to have a game where things inexplicably break their way for once. Who can say? All I know is that our guys are going through a pretty rough stretch right now.

I hope they hang in there and, more importantly, I hope we all hang in there with them.

Takeaways:

It is, once again, completely absurd that Wembanyama objectively had a bad game last night and still finished with a 17pts-13rebs-5ast-5blk stat line and about 7 different plays that I’ve never seen before on a basketball court. He was literally benched by his coach for doing bad basketball, and he still couldn’t avoid blowing my mind. He is a gift that we almost definitely do not deserve.

I enjoyed the visual of Wembanyama posting up Kyle Anderson out around the three-point line. Just two tall, lanky guys who have both worn number 1 for the Spurs going at it. Historic stuff. People will look back on photos of this the way they do pictures of LeBron guarding Kobe or MJ guarding Magic.

I harbor a deep, dark, and probably ill-fated desire for the Spurs to somehow acquire Rudy Gobert and just unleash the longest and most French frontcourt imaginable on the NBA for a few seasons. Just limbs and accents as far as the eye can see. Doesn’t that sound très bien? We can surround them with point guards and three-point shooters or whatever, that’s...yeah whatever else you want to do. Just give me those tall French boys starting in for us and let that be something we all get to experience.

I absolutely hated the Minnesota court design. Maybe I was focusing on it too much because the game was getting out of hand, but it was just driving me absolutely insane all night. I get that it was “lake-themed” or whatever and like, I think in a vacuum that it probably looks very cool. In fact, I just looked up an HD professional picture of it and like, yeah, I guess that’s a pretty interesting effect. The problem is that it was deeply unpleasant to watch under the harsh lights of an actual NBA broadcast. It looked like there were streamers or something on the floor. It made me feel like something was wrong with the TV or maybe with me, and like...look I’m dealing with enough weird existential dread on a game-to-game basis, I don’t need the court to be freaking me out too. Let’s stick to basics here, ok?

WWL Post Game Press Conference

- Do you think Minnesota actually has “10,000” lakes?

- I understand that this is easily Googleable but, since we are sitting here in a press conference without our phones I will answer this question straight up off the dome. There’s no way they have exactly 10000 lakes, right? Like, that’s a marketing ploy to try and lure people up north to sample their wares.

- Well, yea I would have to assume the number isn’t exactly 10,000, but do you think it’s way more than that or do you think that’s a hyperbolic exaggeration and what they really mean is “we’ve got a lot of lakes”?

- It would disappoint me greatly if it was the latter. If they’ve been lying this whole time about having 10,000 lakes but really they have like 2000 or something I’m going to fight the entire state. They might as well have said “We got hella lakes up here” or “We got a million lakes bro” or “don’t even ask how many lakes we got dude, it’s like, a lot.”

- Why did all of those hypothetical Minnesotans have a southern California accent?

- I mean, I just assumed that SoCal was the type of place that would also be famous for it’s lake people. You know, the Southern California People who like Lakes. The LA Limnophiles. The City of Angels Lake Enthusiasts. The Hollywood Reservoir Afficonados. These are are all well known, famous phrases.

- The Los Angeles Lakers?

- No, that’s a basketball team. Pretty sure it’s unrelated.