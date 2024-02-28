Devin Vassell and Spurs launch a new clothing collaboration

Per a Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled a new clothing collaboration with guard Devin Vassell’s clothing brand, Unrecognized to Unforgettable, LLC. Ten pieces in total, the items in the line feature elements of Devin’s unique personality and nods to the Spurs franchise that has embraced him as a core team member after drafting him four years ago.

The collection is available for purchase at the Frost Bank Center when the team returns from the Rodeo Road Trip.

“This collection has been a year in the making and I’m excited to showcase one of my passions beyond the court to give fans something different,” said Devin Vassell. “Each piece blends my personal fashion flow with the team and city that has embraced me and showed so much love since I became a professional. I can’t wait to see my Spurs family representing in style.”

You can also begin purchasing online at SpursFanShop.com at 10 a.m. Central on Friday, March 1.

“We’re committed to encouraging player growth beyond basketball and jumped at the chance to support Devin in pursuing this personal passion of his,” said Jordan Mandelkorn, Associate Vice President of Marketing & Creative Studio at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This collaboration gave us a chance to get to know Devin even better off the court, and we know our fans will be especially excited to rep this collection knowing the role he played in bringing it to life.”

The Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night when they return to San Antonio. Get your Unrecognized to Unforgettable gear and cheer on Devin and the Silver & Black.

Go Spurs Go!

