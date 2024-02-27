San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Final Score: Spurs late run can’t overcome poor start in 114-105 loss

The San Antonio Spurs have limped to the finish of the rodeo road trip with back to back losses to Western Conference playoff contenders. Similar mistakes stopped any chance the Spurs had of stealing a win on the road in a 114-105 loss to the Minnesota Timbewolves.

Minnesota enforced their will defensively, forcing the Spurs into tough shots. San Antonio didn’t do themselves any favors with their careless ball security. The Spurs had 23 turnovers, and allowed the Wolves to score 30 points off those giveaways. A late-game run led by a barrage of wide-open three-pointers helped them cut the lead down to 6 points with 30 seconds left in the game. San Antonio shot 7-16 from deep in the fourth quarter, and 39% on threes over the course of the game.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring, putting up 21 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds, while adding 3 steals. He was aided by a hot shooting Keldon Johnson who had 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. It was a tough game for Victor Wembanyama, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks. Wembanyama also had 5 turnovers and shot just 5-13 from the field. Tre Jones was uncharacteristically loose with the ball, tossing 6 turnovers compared to his 6 assists.

Anthony Edwards was dominant, leading all scorers with 34 points. The veteran Frenchman, Rudy Gobert, got the better of Wembanyama several times on his way to a 13 point, 17 rebound and 4 block performance.

The Spurs will head home after their long road trip for a matchup with another Western Conference heavyweight in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Game Notes: