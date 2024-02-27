Sloppy Spurs no match for Timberwolves in final game of Rodeo Road Trip

The Spurs closed their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a loss. After a strong start, they simply were no match for a Timberwolves team that played fantastic defense and feasted on the many mistakes San Antonio made to get an easy 114-105 win.

It looked like Victor Wembanyama was going to put in yet another dominant two-way performance early, as the rookie was keeping Anthony Edwards outside of the paint and doing a little bit of everything on offense. For the first few minutes, the Spurs looked in control and the Timberwolves, missing Karl-Anthony Towns, were mostly staying in it because of their defense, which fueled their transition offense. Once Wembanyama checked out, unfortunately, the difference between one of the best and one of the worst teams in the league became apparent. Minnesota tightened up even more on their own end and caused turnovers while Edwards, who had forced things a little earlier, found his groove. The home team led by eight after one.

The Wolves were comfortably in control of the game and showed off their synergy by shutting down Wembanyama. They were packing the paint and using their length to make every pass an adventure for San Antonio. They also used the size advantage Naz Reid had on Keldon Johnson to attack the forward on the other end. The Wolves could have carved out a truly insurmountable lead if not for some sloppy play of their own on offense. The Spurs got some decent minutes from Malaki Branham and Devin Vassell, which kept them in it, but the physicality the team had early on disappeared. The only reason to be optimistic about a possible comeback in the second half was Anthony Edwards’ ankle injury, which threatened to deprive the home team of a second offensive star.

Fortunately for Edwards and the league, he was fine and returned in the third quarter in attack mode, like he was in the first half. After a layup by him in the second offensive possession of the quarter for the Wolves, Gregg Popovich decided to bench Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama, presumably looking for a spark off the bench. Initially, the guys who were on the floor looked more energetic, but Minnesota quickly reacted and regained their focus on defense and got back to creating turnovers and forcing misses that turned into easy buckets. At times it seemed like they were putting on a show against a helpless San Antonio squad, but once the dust had settled they only won the frame by three points.

Despite trailing by just 18 heading into the final period, a deficit that is not overwhelming in today’s NBA, the comeback seemed extremely unlikely. Even without Towns the Wolves had too much firepower, as the Spurs had no answers for Edwards and Reid, and a significant overall edge in talent and experience. The visitors made it a little more interesting by getting hot from outside for a while and getting Wembanyama some buckets inside on the break, but not even the players seemed to believe that they could pull off the upset, easing up on the pressure they were applying earlier in the frame. San Antonio made the final score look less lopsided, but the loss was never in question.

Game notes

After turning the ball over 20 times against the Jazz, the Spurs coughed it up 22 times against the Timberwolves. Some of those turnovers were forced by an elite defense that had an offense with poor spacing on the torture chamber, but some were just caused by sloppiness. Hopefully, a return home will help the Silver and Black control the turnover issues because it’s hard to win games while wasting so many possessions.

Wembanyama returned after being benched in the early moments of the third quarter and went on to play 34 minutes and put together an impressive stat line that probably overstates his impact on this one. Aside from the start, Wemby wasn’t good against a Wolves team that made it their mission to take away shots close to the rim from him in the half court and feasted on the break, nullifying his rim protection.

Sochan did not return, which is a little surprising. Yes, he was getting dismantled by Edwards, but Edwards does that to most defenders, so it shouldn’t be a shock that a power forward can’t check him. Sochan has been struggling lately and it’s possible Pop mostly wanted to prevent the Wolves from playing off him and packing the paint. It still will take a closer look to figure out why the second-year forward was singled out.

Vassell and Johnson combined for 41 points but did most of their damage when the game was out of reach and the Wolves were managing their lead, especially Keldon. Minnesota also targeted Johnson when the Spurs were on defense. Vassell was fine, Johnson had his moments, but it wasn’t a great night for either.

Malaki Branham hit his shots and was feisty. Cedi Osman made some threes. The backup point guard and the backup center were bad. The bench is an issue, but everyone who follows the Spurs knows it. It’s impossible to know who will contribute and who won’t on any given night.

Play of the game

Wembanyama turns the ball over a lot but sometimes will also dish out an assist like this one that makes those mistakes more bearable.

tooooo nice pic.twitter.com/qucMtz34WT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 28, 2024

Next game: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday

The Spurs will return home to host another elite West team. Wembanyama vs. Chet Holgrem should be a blast.