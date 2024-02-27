Victor Wembanyama is transforming the norms of NBA stat lines

Throughout the history of the NBA, we have witnessed legendary players accomplishing records that appeared nearly insurmountable. For instance, Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles in a season stood unchallenged for 55 years until the 2016-2017 season, when Russell Westbrook, then the point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, broke the record with an astonishing 42 triple-doubles.

Westbrook’s prowess made triple-doubles seem routine, almost diminishing their impressiveness. Fast forward to a Friday night in the city of Angels, where rookie Victor Wembanyama showcased one of his stellar performances, boasting an impressive 5x5 stat line. This marked only the 22nd occurrence in NBA history, securing Wembanyama’s spot as the 15th player on this exclusive list.

In a recent episode of The First Team podcast, Nicolas Batum, a fellow Frenchman and club member of the 5x5, made a thought-provoking claim. Batum suggested that Victor Wembanyama has the potential to “normalize” the achievement of a 5x5, drawing parallels to Westbrook’s impact on the triple-double. Batum boldly predicted that the rookie could achieve this remarkable feat 20 more times in his career.

While Batum’s prediction may seem audacious, it’s grounded in the extraordinary skills that Wembanyama possesses, making such a feat appear within reach on any given night. The rookie’s impressive abilities contribute to the credibility of Batum’s assertion, even though achieving a 5x5 has been a rarity.

As basketball enthusiasts, it’s essential to appreciate the historic significance of Wemby’s rookie season without getting too ahead of ourselves. While Batum’s claim sparks excitement for the potential evolution of the 5x5 stat line, only time will reveal the extent of Wembanyama’s impact in the history books.

This chart provides an intriguing glimpse into the evolution of Wemby’s shot selection. During his peak, the rookie consistently took 38% of his shots at the rim. However, in February, this trend saw a decline, with Wemby’s at-rim shots accounting for only 26% of his attempts.

