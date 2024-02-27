Survey: What will Victor Wembanyama do next?

The San Antonio Spurs are entering the last stretch of the NBA season. With just one more game to go on the rodeo road trip, their schedule should normalize over the last 20+ games. Last season this was a period for player development and experimentation (or tanking, as some would call it.)

With no Victor Wembanyama in sight in the 2024 draft (perfectly fine, they have Victor Wembanyama at home) there isn’t as great of an incentive to tank. Rather, that last quarter of the season will likely be reserved for figuring out how the current pieces fit around their star big man, and letting Wembanyama push for the Rookie of the Year trophy.

Wembanyama may be playing the best stretch of his young career as he flirts with 5x5s and triple-doubles nightly. One of the most exciting storylines for San Antonio down the stretch of the season is simply – what will he do next?

The team is developing around him too. Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones have all improved over the course of the year. As the season starts to wind down, can those three guys separate themselves from the rest of the roster as core pieces going forward? Who outside of Wembanyama has improved the most over the course of the season?

There is still room for development for other players. A good stretch to end the year could put some players on this young roster in better standing with the franchise going into the offseaon. Can Sochan regain his shooting confidence? Will the benching of Keldon Johnson ignite him on the defensive end? Can Malaki Branham ride his recent stretch into a more consistent bench scoring role? Will we see Sidy Cissoko this season? We are going to find out over the course of the next twenty games.

