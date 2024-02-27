It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Timberwolves

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The last time these two teams met, it was one of the best games of the season for the Silver and Black, as the Spurs held on for a 113-112 win in the Frost Bank Center. Tonight, they’re in the Target Center, and they’ll need the team to avoid the sloppy play that marked the loss to the Jazz on Sunday. Victor Wembanyama will have to maximize the ‘Oh Wow’ moments while minimizing the ‘Oh Crap’ miscues for the Spurs to have a chance at a win tonight.

Keldon Johnson was benched early in the Jazz debacle, and hopefully he’ll come back with renewed intensity and attention to detail. The Timberwolves have a solid defense and can score in bunches with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns filling the stat sheet. Let’s hope that the Spurs can pull off another incredible upset and even up their season series with the Wolves tonight.

The Spurs will return to the Frost Center on Thursday night for a rare leap year day game, and it will be another must-watch contest as Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren face each other for the third time. It might be their final matchup this season, as the last game between the Spurs and Thunder is in the last week of the season, and the Thunder might be resting starters.

Game Prediction:

Victor Wembanyama will do something on the court tonight that has never before been accomplished in a basketball game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves

February 27, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.