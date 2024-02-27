Why Keldon Johnson got benched against the Jazz

Keldon Johnson got benched in the first quarter of the Spurs’ loss to the Jazz, after fouling Lauri Markkanen on a three-point attempt. After the game, assistant coach Mitch Johnson said the reason was “repetitive mistakes” and that the decision was made as a way to “change the messaging” when it comes to accountability.

It would be naive to expect the coaching staff to outline exactly why that play was the one that broke the camel’s back and resulted in the benching. It would also be naive to expect fans not to want to figure out why. So let’s take a look and try to solve the puzzle.

Nothing Johnson did on offense should have impacted the decision

First off, a look at the offense. Sometimes a player might be pulled for a bad defensive possession but in reality, their performance on the other end also played a part in that decision. That almost surely wasn’t the case here.

Keldon touched the ball only four times and he passed it on every single occasion. He spent his entire time on the weak side, as the team had Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and occasionally Jeremy Sochan running the offense. Johnson seemed to be in the right place to maximize the spacing and when he was open, he raised his arms asking for the ball. He was expected to let others get shots and did it. He made little to no impact on offense, except for providing spacing, which was his job. The Spurs were terrible on that end during the stretch he was on the floor, but not because of Johnson.

Lack of focus and shooting fouls are probably what had Keldon benched

Now, Johnson doesn’t foul jump shooters often. He’s fouled three shooters coming off screens this season, according to Synergy Sports, including the Markkanen play. But he does commit a lot of shooting fouls in general, especially for someone who is not particularly disruptive.

Using contested shot data from NBA.com/stats, we can tell that Jonson commits a shooting foul for every 3.77 shots he contests. Cedi Osman is close, fouling once every 3.79 contests. Julian Champagnie fouls once for every 4.43 shots. Sochan commits one for every six shots he contests. Devin Vassell, who is a guard but is also a core player, just like Johnson is supposed to be, commits one shooting foul for every 5.48 shots he contests. There’s nuance here, because Johnson often guards closer to the rim than some of his teammates, but ultimately, the Spurs hate fouling and Johnson does it a lot when he’s directly involved in plays on defense.

The other aspect that probably had a big impact on the benching is the lack of focus and effort on defense leading up to that play.

Johnson’s not a naturally gifted defender, so he can’t afford to offer less than his full commitment on that end. His focus was an issue in the play that got him benched, as he allowed Lauri Markkanen, a fantastic shooter off screens to get a couple of steps on him before reacting, which led to the foul.

Anyone who looks back on other games will find other questionable plays. Gregg Popovich mentioned during media day that Vassell and Johnson needed to step up defensively this year, and Johnson just hasn’t done it. The Spurs have tasked him with guarding stars and he has struggled, which isn’t surprising. He’ll never be a stopper. But he needs to do the little things well and avoid fouling and he’s had issues with that as well.

The good news is that if the lack of focus and the fouling are actually the reasons for the benching, they are fixable problems. Maybe Johnson needed this punishment to get the message that he needs to clean things up on defense and will start to improve on that end.