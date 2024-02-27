Malaki Branham posterizes LeBron James

These late night West Coast games always require repeat watchings at my house as a certain ten-year-old does not typically make it until midnight.

One of the highlights of the night was when Malaki Branham put his hero, LeBron James “on his poster” as Sean Elliott is fond of saying.

Both Branham and James attended attended St. Mary- St. Vincent in Akron, Ohio, though Malaki was born 45 days before LeBron was drafted.

Both were named Mr. Ohio Basketball. James three consecutive times from 2001-2003, Branham in 2021.

Branham has shared that LeBron James is his idol. Hard to imagine a player of his age who didn’t grow up adoring what James brings to the game. But knowing they have to commonality of their upbringing has an added bonus for the Spurs 2022 draftee.

Malaki Branham knew he had a puncher's chance at a dunk. He also knew who was standing in his way.



Sizing up LeBron James, Branham made the snap decision: "Shoot, let's go get a highlight."



On Branham & others fighting for a foothold:https://t.co/6cLyhKkCV9 via @expressnews — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 25, 2024

For those who don’t know what “putting a player on your poster” means — back in the day we used to put posters of our favorite players up in our rooms. The accumulation of multiple superstars was the wallpaper of the 80s teen. The ferocious dunk was an oft cherished poster, and the player being dunked on was often the bystander of highlights by David Robinson, Shaq, or Shawn Kemp. The recipient of the moment was being “posterized,” or chumped. Not sure what the 2020s nomenclature would be.

Might be a good time for me to start my man-cave...

